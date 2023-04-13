Elevated blood levels of glycans, structures made of sugar molecules, they could be linked to a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. One suggests it studiopublished on magazine Alzheimer’s & Dementiaconducted by scientists of the Karolinska Institutet, in Sweden. The research team, led by Robin Zhou, evaluated the correlation between these molecules and the probability of receiving a diagnosis of neurodegenerative disease.

The researchers considered data relating to 233 participants allo Swedish National Study on Aging and Care in Kungsholmen (SNAC-K). The champions They were collected between 2001 and 2004 and the volunteers were monitored regularly for a follow-up of about 17 years.

“Our work – observes Zhou – suggests that blood levels of glycans undergo significant alterations in the course of Alzheimer’s disease. combination of a memory test and a blood test could be therefore represent an effective strategy, inexpensive and minimally invasive to diagnose the condition promptlywhich would greatly increase the effectiveness of treatments for patients.”

The possibility of recognize in advance people at greater risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases is very important, and in recent times the practical need is becoming apparent and financing of non-invasive screening methods to identify the condition. The research team has shown that the level of a certain glycan structure in the blood, called bisected N-acetylglucosamine, can be used to predict the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Glycans, the experts explain, are sugar molecules found on the surface of proteins. “A simple statistical model capable of considering together the levels of glycans and tau protein in the blood – adds Sophia Schedin Weiss, colleague and co-author of Zhou – showed 80% reliability in recognizing patients at risk, approximately a decade before the onset of symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s. Our approach could be really important in early detection of the disease.”