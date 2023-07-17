Alzheimer, a new molecule slows down the disease – Medicine

a new experimental drug (donanemab) slows the progression of Alzheimer’s disease by helping both to delay the worsening of the clinical signs of the disease and to preserve the ability to carry out normal daily activities. It is the result of a phase III clinical trial whose data was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The drug is a monoclonal antibody that helps remove beta-amyloid, the protein that underlies the disease’s hallmark plaques.

The trial, dubbed ‘Trailblazer-Alz 2’, involved more than 1,700 patients with early stage Alzheimer’s who received the drug or a placebo. After about a year and a half, the disease had progressed more slowly in patients treated with donanemab: about 35% in patients with earlier forms and 22.3% if all patients were considered. This data translates into a slowdown of 4.36 months. In addition, about half of the patients treated with the new drug had no clinical worsening for at least a year, compared with 29% of the patients who received the placebo. The results of the trial, partly already anticipated in May, come just a few days after the full approval by the FDA of lecanemab, a drug with a mechanism of action similar to donanemab.

These drugs represent “the ushering in a new era of Alzheimer’s disease therapy,” reads an editorial that appeared in the same issue of the journal. However, some issues remain to be resolved, for example the extent of the clinical benefits in relation to the risks of these treatments. “Accurate and timely diagnosis, thoughtful discussion of individualized risks and benefits, and an emphasis on chronic care management have never been more important,” the commentary authors write.

