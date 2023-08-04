Alzheimer: Barbie in an Rsa to awaken memories

Barbie is Alzheimer’s they seem like two extremely distant worlds but that’s not the case. In the RSA San Raffaele di Campi Salentina in Salento they experimented Doll Therapy, doll therapyon some patients with Alzheimer’s, using the very blonde protagonist of many little girls’ games and of a record-breaking film, at least as far as box office is concerned.

In this article

What is Doll Therapy and why is it used with Alzheimer’s patients?

Doll Therapy is already being used against dementia in several centres. Experts use it to relieve Alzheimer’s symptoms, especially behavioral ones. The goal is to improve their ability to remember and relate to others. In practice, Alzheimer’s patients go back to playing with a doll as they do as children, taking care of it. These dynamics have a beneficial impact on the sense of anxiety, apathy, agitation and anger.

Doll therapy has passed scientific studies

The benefits of this therapy, which among other things is naturally free of side effects, has been confirmed in several studies. Even the Alzheimer’s Center lists it among its available therapies and in many cases, experts have seen a decline in traditional therapies. This is why doll therapy is active in several long-term care centers and facilities.

Barbie and Alzheimer’s: the Apulian RSA experiment

The staff of the Salento RSA spoke of a surprising reaction from patients with Alzheimer’s. Barbie was given to those who already played with it as a child. The attitude was the same as when they were little. They interacted with the doll, dressed her, did her hair and talked to her. The effects on some patients have been important:

memory and cognitive processes improved, the ability to relate and emotional processes improved, they had a good ability to relax, with a decrease in anger and symptoms of depression.

How does Doll Therapy work?

Doll therapy is inspired by John Bowlby’s attachment theory, which focuses on the relationship between the elderly and a symbolic doll. The idea is that the elderly person uses the doll as an object with which to create a relationship, pouring on it the desire for care and affection. This type of therapy has demonstrated some significant benefits for patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Barbie and Alzheimer’s: symptoms improve

One of the main benefits is the reduction of tantrums and anxiety. Focusing on interacting with the doll and showing gentleness and affection helps to relax and improve sleep. Furthermore, the simple gesture of cradling the doll and singing a lullaby can evoke pleasant memories linked to happy moments from the past, improving the mood of the elderly person.

The doll also becomes a means of building relationships with other people in the facility or with caregivers, helping to reduce apathy and stimulating interest in outside activities. This helps reduce depressive states and can have positive effects on procedural memory in the elderly.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

