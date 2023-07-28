Alzheimer, discovered a new possible marker for the diagnosis

The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, as with many other neurodegenerative diseases, often occurs when the disease is already in an advanced stage. This is why research in this area is often aimed at finding new markers that allow us to shorten the time to identify the disease before the most serious symptoms appear. Precisely with this objective in mind, a group of researchers from the Max Delbrück Center in Berlin (Germany) has begun to study the variations in protein expression in mice affected by Alzheimer’s, in search of specific indicators that signal the presence of the disease. One of these appears to be the protein Arl8b, the levels of which are markedly higher in diseased mice than in healthy ones. Making the discovery even more interesting, the levels of Arl8b present in the cerebrospinal fluid of patients with the disease also appear to be altered, making Arl8b a new possible marker for diagnosis. The research results have been published in Genome Medicine.

The study and the results

The research group started from the study of mice that have genetic mutations associated with familial forms of Alzheimer’s, or in which the disease tends to recur in the family. Mice with these genetic mutations show the typical signs of Alzheimer’s, starting from the symptoms up to the formation of so-called beta-amyloid plaques in specific regions of the brain. The presence of these plaques is due to the formation of protein aggregates which in turn cause inflammation and death of neuronal cells.

Using mass spectrometry techniques, the researchers examined the proteome within the brains of these animal models. In this way they were able to observe the expression levels of the different proteins. “During our analyses, we noticed that a protein called Arl8b accumulated in the brains of mice in tandem with the formation of beta-amyloid plaques,” says Annett Böddrich, first author of the study. The researchers then compared these results with post-mortem data from Alzheimer’s patients, again finding elevated levels of the protein.

What does this protein do? Its expression is connected to the function of lysosomes, organelles responsible for the disposal of protein aggregates, and in a previous study, conducted by a different research group and carried out using a common nematode worm (C. elegans) as an animal model, it was observed that an increase in Arl8b production could be related to a more efficient degradation of plaques, and a consequent reduction of neuronal damage.

The next steps

Whether these observations are also translatable to humans is not yet clear and will need to be verified in the future. In any case, Arl8b has good potential as a new disease marker, especially since its levels were also altered in the cerebrospinal fluid of patients with the disease. This makes its monitoring possible and relatively simple even in life, while proteomic analyzes on brain tissue are only possible post-mortem. However, the authors underline that it will be necessary to extend the study to a higher number of patients by validating the results, before being able to speak of a new diagnostic tool.