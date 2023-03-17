The search for a cure for Alzheimer’s has accustomed us to ups and downs because, following the announcement of great promises and understandable expectations, disappointment due to the unsatisfactory results of clinical trials followed. We are trying to diversify, intervening on more than one pathological aspect, but at the moment the spotlights are focused on the removal of the beta amyloid protein, which is toxic to the brain when aggregated in the famous plaques, present in Alzheimer’s disease. This is done through monoclonal antibodies that selectively target the aggregated forms of this protein, allowing it the elimination through the physiological process of clearanceor disposal.
Three of these antibodies have already received approval Food and drugs administration – American FDA for the treatment of mild and prodromal forms, but others are being studied, and the verdict of the European Medicines Agency is awaited – EMA for their entry into clinical practice also in Europe. Beyond its clinical efficacy, such removal is not an action without adverse consequences for the patient, because it can trigger an inflammatory brain reaction which in rare cases can be very serious. This potential limiting factor of care is the focus of interest from the world‘s leading organization in the field of volunteeringof care, support and research on Alzheimer’s, the American Alzheimer’s Association, and which to find out more has assigned a prestigious grant, the only Italian to receive it, of 200 thousand dollars to the pharmaceutical biotechnologist Fabrizio Piazza of the School of Medicine of the University of Milano-Bicocca (photo below, ndr), whose research is also supported by the Cariplo Foundation.
“These adverse events of monoclonal antibody immunotherapy are neuroinflammatory and autoimmune phenomena, and affect approximately 40% of the subjects recruited studies, but in real life they could be more» explains Piazza «They are called ARIA, from the English for “anomalies of imaging related to amyloid”, and are edema and cerebral microbleeds triggered by the drug very similar to those caused by another known but rare condition, which is cerebral amyloid angiopathy, from which they must be distinguished in order to prevent them and know how to best manage them ». This is precisely the goal of the project: to recognize the adverse event triggered by the drug by integrating the most recent clinical and radiological criteria for diagnosis with the analysis of biological fluids through the use of innovative technologies. «Drugs, if not suitably modulated and personalized in their therapeutic dosage, could trigger such potentially harmful mechanisms at the level of the cerebral vessels» explains Piazza «In addition, the majority of patients with Alzheimer’s have a concomitant amyloid angiopathy of some degree: the therapy could therefore be even more risky. This is an important public health issue that we will necessarily have to be ready to face, even as an Italian system, when the drug arrives”. An urgent and certainly not a recent issue: already ten years ago, Piazza founded the iCAβ International Network, a consortium of 25 centers in 13 countries for the identification and validation of biomarkers of inflammatory amyloid angiopathy and Alzheimer’s disease.
Alzheimer’s Association, gigante non profit
On her second grant from the Alzheimer’s Associationof the funding resulting from donations he has received, says: «Being able to do our part is a moral duty towards patients and civil society who through donations support our research». Funding research and providing and expanding care and support are just some of the goals of the Alzheimer’s Association, formed in 1980 in the United States. Today it boasts more than $320 million invested in over a thousand active research projects in 54 countries on six continents. In fiscal 2022 alone, $90 million was dedicated to research, including $71 million in funding for new research. In the same year, the association’s total revenues were $478 million, 79% of which were for research, care, communications and advocacy; 17% in fundraising activities and 4% in administrative expenses. Of the total 478 million dollars, 458 come from donations. In fact, direct marketing efforts, with print and digital campaigns, have raised more than $80.1 million and engaged 723,143 donors; a good 87.5 million were also raised by 300,000 donors with the fundraising of the “Walk to End Alzhiemer’s”, a figure with which the initiative ranks second in the US among fundraising events of walks, races and pedaling; another 11 million were raised on «The longest day», the longest day, the spring solstice when volunteers raise funds by carrying out any type of activity, hiking and golf being the most popular, followed by arts and crafts, pastry and cooking.
Il founder was an American multi-billionaire, Jerome H. Stone, who passed away on January 1, 2015 at the age of 101. A very active entrepreneur, for 15 years he was president of the Board of Roosevelt University, and a street was dedicated to him for the many works of his for the benefit of the city of Chicago. Especially relevant was his commitment to Alzheimer’s, for which received the President’s Volunteer Award in 1986. His meetings with former President Ronald Reagan in 1983 led to the creation of a task force to oversee and coordinate scientific research on Alzheimer’s disease and the designation of November as National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.
The opening photo is of Lisa Yount are Unsplash