The search for a cure for Alzheimer’s has accustomed us to ups and downs because, following the announcement of great promises and understandable expectations, disappointment due to the unsatisfactory results of clinical trials followed. We are trying to diversify, intervening on more than one pathological aspect, but at the moment the spotlights are focused on the removal of the beta amyloid protein, which is toxic to the brain when aggregated in the famous plaques, present in Alzheimer’s disease. This is done through monoclonal antibodies that selectively target the aggregated forms of this protein, allowing it the elimination through the physiological process of clearanceor disposal.

Three of these antibodies have already received approval Food and drugs administration – American FDA for the treatment of mild and prodromal forms, but others are being studied, and the verdict of the European Medicines Agency is awaited – EMA for their entry into clinical practice also in Europe. Beyond its clinical efficacy, such removal is not an action without adverse consequences for the patient, because it can trigger an inflammatory brain reaction which in rare cases can be very serious. This potential limiting factor of care is the focus of interest from the world‘s leading organization in the field of volunteeringof care, support and research on Alzheimer’s, the American Alzheimer’s Association, and which to find out more has assigned a prestigious grant, the only Italian to receive it, of 200 thousand dollars to the pharmaceutical biotechnologist Fabrizio Piazza of the School of Medicine of the University of Milano-Bicocca (photo below, ndr), whose research is also supported by the Cariplo Foundation.

“These adverse events of monoclonal antibody immunotherapy are neuroinflammatory and autoimmune phenomena, and affect approximately 40% of the subjects recruited studies, but in real life they could be more» explains Piazza «They are called ARIA, from the English for “anomalies of imaging related to amyloid”, and are edema and cerebral microbleeds triggered by the drug very similar to those caused by another known but rare condition, which is cerebral amyloid angiopathy, from which they must be distinguished in order to prevent them and know how to best manage them ». This is precisely the goal of the project: to recognize the adverse event triggered by the drug by integrating the most recent clinical and radiological criteria for diagnosis with the analysis of biological fluids through the use of innovative technologies. «Drugs, if not suitably modulated and personalized in their therapeutic dosage, could trigger such potentially harmful mechanisms at the level of the cerebral vessels» explains Piazza «In addition, the majority of patients with Alzheimer’s have a concomitant amyloid angiopathy of some degree: the therapy could therefore be even more risky. This is an important public health issue that we will necessarily have to be ready to face, even as an Italian system, when the drug arrives”. An urgent and certainly not a recent issue: already ten years ago, Piazza founded the iCAβ International Network, a consortium of 25 centers in 13 countries for the identification and validation of biomarkers of inflammatory amyloid angiopathy and Alzheimer’s disease.