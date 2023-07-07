Alzheimer, full approval in the US for a drug (Lecanemab) that slows down the disease – breaking latest news

by Cristina Brown

Lecanemab, a monoclonal antibody, had already obtained accelerated approval from the FDA: it reduces amyloid plaques but there are doubts about the side effects and the real clinical benefits

The Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the Alzheimer’s drug Lecanenab (trade name Leqembi) and Medicare (the public health insurance in the United States for those over 65) has said it will cover much of its high cost, laying the groundwork for widespread use of a drug that can slow, albeit modestly, cognitive decline in the early stages of the disease. However, the drug carries significant safety risks: cases of cerebral hemorrhage were recorded during the trials, which in some cases was fatal. For this reason, the FDA has specified to the company that produces the drug to include a black box warning, the highest level on side effects, in the package insert, suggesting that Lecanemab and other similar drugs can cause brain hemorrhages which in some cases are dangerous for the the life. The US Agency had already granted accelerated approval of the drug at the beginning of the year on the basis of the first data published on the New England Journal of Medicine. the first time in two decades that an Alzheimer’s drug gets full approval.

How the drug works

The drug, a monoclonal antibody, promises to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease if taken at an early stage, when the disease is still mildly manifesting. Lecanemab cannot repair cognitive impairment, reverse the course of the disease, or stop it from getting worse. But data from a large clinical trial of 1,800 patients suggest that the drug, given every two weeks as an intravenous infusion, can slow cognitive decline for 5 to 18 months in patients with mild symptoms. The test data show that patients who had received lecanemab then recorded a 27% slower cognitive decline than patients treated with placebo. On a dementia rating scale, which rates people from 0 to 18 on memory, problem solving and other tasks, patients treated with the drug scored by just 0.45 points lower (less progression). Cognitive decline occurred in both groups, but was slower among those taking lecanemab.

The doubts

The study data is encouraging, however, the thinking of many scientists, the certainly statistically significant result in favor of the drug but of little clinical relevance and may not mean much to patients in practice, bearing in mind that the risks are very obvious. Several questions remain about the real clinical relevance, safety and accessibility of the drug underlines an article published on Neurology. Even the autopsies on the deaths recorded during the trials have shown how lecanemab itself could be linked to the deaths of patients.

Costs

The drug will cost $26,500. Medicare will cover 80% of the costs and the remaining 5,000 euros will be paid by the patients. But the costs for the sick could be much higher taking into account visits, tests and continuous brain checks.

The amyloid plaques

The drug targets amyloid, a protein that builds up in the brain forming the typical plaques, hallmark of the degenerative disease. In a smaller number of patients (688) the load of amyloid plaques in the brain of the volunteers was measured thanks to imaging techniques and an important reduction in amyloid was seen among those treated with lecanemab. At study entry, participants’ average amyloid level was 77.92 centiloids in the lecanemab group and 75.03 centiloids in the placebo group. After 18 months, the mean amyloid level dropped by 55.48 centiloids in the lecanemab group and rose by 3.64 centiloids in the placebo group. Previous studies had only shown that monoclonal antibodies slowed down the formation of plaques.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

