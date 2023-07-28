Alzheimer, lights focused on the new vaccine that prevents the disease

A new vaccine capable of targeting inflamed brain cells associated with Alzheimer’s disease: it is being studied and aims at an ambitious goal, that of preventing or modifying the course of the disease. This at least according to a preliminary research presented at the congress dell’American Heart Association 2023. The meeting takes place in Boston from July 31 to August 3, 2023 and discusses the latest breakthroughs in scientific innovations and cardiovascular discovery.

This would be the third Alzheimer’s vaccine in terms of time. Previously, researchers from the Medical University of together in Tokyo, Japan, had developed one to kill senescent cells expressing senescence-associated glycoprotein (Sagp) – a senolytic vaccine that improved several age-related diseases, including atherosclerosis and type 2 diabetes in mice.

Alzheimer, a new drug could slow cognitive decline July 18, 2023

Another study also found that Sagp is highly expressed in the glial cells of people with Alzheimer’s disease. Based on these findings, the researchers tested this vaccine in mice to target cells that overexpress SAGP and treat Alzheimer’s disease.

“Innovative solution”

“Alzheimer’s disease currently accounts for 50% – 70% of dementia cases worldwide. Testing our innovative vaccine in mice offers a potential avenue to prevent or modify the disease. The future challenge will be to achieve similar results in humans.” said the study’s lead author, Chieh-Lun Hsiao, Doctor of Philosophy, Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Cardiovascular Biology and Medicine at Juntendo Medical University in Tokyo. Continuing: “If the vaccine proves effective in humans, it would represent a major step forward in delaying the progression of the disease or even preventing its onset.”

Alzheimer, 700,000 patients who do not want to be forgotten by Elisa Manacorda 14 July 2023

Research

In this study, the research team created a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease that mimics the characteristics of a human brain and mimics amyloid beta-induced pathology. To test the efficacy of the Sagp vaccine, mice were given either a control vaccine or the Sagp vaccine at two and four months of age. Usually, people in advanced stages of Alzheimer’s lack anxiety, which means they are unaware of their surroundings. Instead, the mice that received the vaccine displayed anxiety, indicating they were more cautious and more aware of their surroundings—a sign that the researchers say could indicate an improvement in the disease. Additionally, several inflammatory biomolecules associated with Alzheimer’s were reduced.

Alzheimer’s, altered intestinal bacteria are an early “spy” of the disease June 14, 2023

The effects of the new vaccine

In summary, the study found that the Sagp vaccine significantly reduced amyloid deposits in brain tissues located in the cerebral cortex region responsible for language processing, attention and problem solving. In addition, a reduction in the size of astrocyte cells (the most abundant glial cell type in the brain and a specific inflammatory molecule) was demonstrated in mice that received the vaccine.

A reduction in other inflammatory biomolecules was also observed, implying an improvement in brain inflammation in response to the Sagp vaccine. A behavioral test (maze device) on mice at six months of age revealed that those given the Sagp vaccine responded significantly better to their environment than those given the placebo vaccine. Finally, the vaccinated mice showed behavior similar to that of normal healthy mice and increased awareness of their surroundings.

The caution of scientists

In the face of this novelty, there are those who express caution. Like the professor Paolo Maria Rossinidirector of the Department of Neuroscience and Neurorehabilitation of the hospital

San Raffaele of Milan. Who is keen to clarify some points: “First of all, animal models of neurodegeneration reproduce only a part of the symptoms and causes of the ‘sporadic’ human forms (those present in the vast majority, given that the hereditary forms are a lower percentage than the 5%) – he underlines -. Furthermore, the inflammatory reaction around the beta amyloid plaques is only one of the numerous causes of neurodegeneration”.

Rossini continues: “The hypothesis of a vaccine is not new, given that the first trials also on humans were conducted about 25 years ago and then interrupted due to rather severe side effects”. Furthermore, he highlights “the passage from the observation of a phenomenon in an animal model to the practical application on human patients takes place in about 1% of cases and only after an experimentation that lasts years and years which demonstrates its efficacy superior to placebo and the absence or low incidence of medium-severe side effects in the short and medium term”.

At what stage of the disease to get the vaccine?

Finally, one last critical point, always expressed by Rossini: “The period of time that separates the onset of neurodegeneration processes and the appearance of clinical symptoms (for example memory and behavior disorders) is notoriously very, very long – he concludes “We are also talking about decades. It is therefore necessary to understand in which phase of this process the protective effect of the vaccine would be inserted. If it were to insert itself in an already advanced phase, then its clinical efficacy could be minimal or null”.