Alzheimer’s is one growing pathology, especially among womenthe result of the general aging of the population which by 2050 will see the proportion of elderly people doubled, from 11% to 22% of the total and where, in the next 5 years, the number of individuals aged 65 or over will exceed that of children under 5, and that of the over 80s will be quadrupled1.

The numbers in Lazio confirm the growing spread of the disease: among the residents of ASL Roma 2 aged 65-90 + the prevalence estimates of neurovegetative pathologies that cause dementia and Alzheimer’s are increasing, + 5.5% for the male population and + 9.9% for the female populationfor a total of 22,785 cases (6,563 men and 16,222 women).

WHAT TO DO?

Promotion of primary prevention of cognitive impairment, identification of risk factors, recognition of potentially dangerous lifestyles, correct and timely early diagnosis of dementia and Alzheimer’s: these are the objectives pursued by Asl Roma 2, Asl Roma 3, Asl di Viterbo and Asl di Frosinone in participating in the Lazio Region Plan for Alzheimer’s and Dementia, project ‘The timely diagnosis of major neurocognitive disorder Dnc‘.

It starts from training of general practitionerscalled to carry out the administration of agile and shared tools, useful for investigating the suspicion of disease and to promptly refer the patient, with dedicated paths, to the CDCD in charge of diagnostic confirmation. The Region has identified in these Asl the engines of the training project aimed at general practitioners (mmg), with the final aim of networking them with the reference CDCD for a correct and rapid management of patient flows. General practitioners are trained to recognize the sentinel symptoms present in the prodromal phase of the disease and to administer the General Practitioner Assessment of Cognition (GPCog), test for the identification of conditions of suspected cognitive deficit. “Intercept memory disorders, investigate with the test and, in case of alteration and suspicion of dementia, directly access, without a waiting list, the competence center of the S. Eugenio Hospital”, highlights the Giovanni Capobianco, director of the Geriatrics Unit of the ASL Roma 2.

“Il project is the concrete testimony of a true hospital-territory integration: a hospital that opens its doors and the world of basic medicine that easily accesses the structures of competence ”, he highlights Giorgio Casati, general manager of the ASL Roma 2.

Il course on early diagnosis of neurocognitive disordertook place this morning at the Sant’Eugenio hospital in Rome and it was conducted by teachers of reference of the Uoc ‘Transmurale’ Geriatrics hospital territory Asl Roma 2 in collaboration with the Memory Clinic Unit of the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation. These are the ‘subjects’ of the ECM accredited training package aimed at general practitioners: education in the recognition of typical and atypical onset symptoms in forms of dementia and definition of red-flags of suspected cognitive impairment; acquisition of skills on the use of Gpcog for the purpose of interception of patients with cognitive impairment / dementia; promotion of primary (correct lifestyles) and secondary prevention interventions; definition of agreed and standardized procedures for communication between mmg and Cdcd aimed at sending patients with suspected cognitive impairment and joint management of the patient, in case of diagnostic confirmation; registration of patients through a shared medical record, as part of the regional indication tools.

The aim of the course was to train general practitioners capable of effective support action for the population of patients aged over or equal to 50 years, in charge of general medicine, who do not already have a confirmed diagnosis of dementia and who are not already in charge of a CDCD.

ACTIONS TO PROTECT THE HEALTH OF CITIZENS

Once again, as already demonstrated with the promotion of robotic surgery in its hospitals, the Asl Roma 2 stands out for its constancy and energy put in place in proactive actions at the service of an ever greater protection of citizens’ healtha process in which training is at the center, and in line with the new orientation, also shared by the European Union, of considering the progressive aging of the population as a challenge to maintaining self-sufficiency and the quality of life of the elderly.

In addition to the specialist and rehabilitative treatment of the disease, an essential task, the objective pursued is therefore a prevention capable of minimizing the main risk factors and promote adequate lifestyles at all ages, at the same time promoting access to the best services by all and the integration of the individual in their social context.

