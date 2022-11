A new hope. But also an invitation not to get carried away by enthusiasm, considering what happened a few months ago with a “twin” drug. The scientific community reacts with cautious optimism to the news that comes from a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The protagonist is Lecanemab, a new monoclonal antibody that would slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease (in Italy there are about 800,000 patients) in people who are affected by an early form. “IS