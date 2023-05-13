Alzheimer, the first gene therapy that attacks the Tau protein will also be tested in Italy – breaking latest news

Of Christine Brown

Data from the phase 1 trial published in the journal Nature are promising and indicate a reduction in tau protein, one of the causes of the disease, by more than 50% in six months

A preliminary study published in Nature Medicine

has shown promising results on a can gene therapy against the Alzheimer’s disease able to lower the levels of protein value, known to be among the causes of the disease. the first time an approach of is used gene silencing to treat Alzheimer’s. Experimental antisense oligonucleotide therapy targets tau-associated messenger RNA and leads to a measurable and reversible reduction of protein production.

Phase 2 will involve Italian centres Further studies in larger patient groups will be needed to determine if this will lead to clinical effects, but the results of the Phase 1 work on 46 patients (12 placebo control), conducted by researchers at University College London Dementia Research Center and University College London Hospitals Biomedical Research Centre, represent an early indication that this method has a biological effect.

The phase 2 trial, extended to a greater number of patients, is about to begin and will also involve 3-4 Italian centres. We will also experiment with the drug in Brescia – he says Alessandro Padovani, director of the neurological clinic at the Spedali Civili of Brescia and professor of Neurology at the University of Brescia – and we have four candidate patients. The objective is to silence, if not reduce, the production of the tau protein which is generally phosphorylated and therefore altered, thus contributing to the neurodegeneration also typical of Alzheimer’s disease.

There are currently no treatments targeting tau protein. The drugs aducanumab and lecanemab, recently approved by the FDA only for specific situations, in fact target a different pathological mechanism, namely the accumulation of amyloid plaques. Now also a third drug, the monoclonal antibody donanemab has just completed phase 3 trials on patients with mild dementia: the drug appears to have slowed cognitive decline by 35% with detectable clinical results. As in the other two monoclonals that target amyloid plaques, brain edema occurred in 24% of patients (in 6% with clinical symptoms) and three patients died.

With high doses, 50% reduction in tau protein levels The Phase 1 study looked at the safety of the drug named BIIB080 when it hits the gene MAPT, the one that encodes the tau protein and which is therefore silenced

. Between 2017 and 2020, the research enrolled 46 patients with aThe average age of 66 years in the initial stage of the disease. Different dosages of the drug have been tested (on four or two doses) administered with an intra-rachis lumbar injection (procedure also used in some experimental studies for ALS). In the two groups treated with the higher dose of the drug one was highlighted greater than 50% reduction in cerebrospinal fluid tau protein levels six months after the last treatment. See also The cryptocurrency market sinks. Coinbase becomes a case

Side effects Il drug state well tolerated, all patients completed the treatment period. Side effects were mild to moderate, the most common of which was the occurrence of headache after injection of the drug (Mild adverse effects were reported in 94% of drug-treated patients and 75% of placebo-treated patients).

To test possible side effects, studies on one will of course be needed larger population precisely because on the large numbers that can be noticed any adverse effects. In young animal models, in which the tau protein gene is completely silenced, apparently there are no appreciable disturbances, there is no teratogenic effect, there are no clinical effects – explains Padovani – while in animal models genetically modified to cause the disease of Alzheimer’s was found a effective reduction of neuropathology. However, some data show that thetotal abolition of tau protein can induce a metabolic syndrome, which is very similar to that observed in subjects with diabetes or in animal models of diabetes, with greater resistance to the effect of insulin and a reduction of glycemic metabolism of neurons. According to some scientists, this mechanism would explain why, especially in advanced stage experimental models, the animal still expressesto memory impairment and confusion in tests used for guinea pigs. By completely abolishing the tau protein – reflects Padovani – some probable side effects, but probably possible to counteract the evolution of the disease without side effects by not completely eliminating the protein, but only reducing the expression of tau proteinbringing it to physiological levels. Phase 2 clinical trials should clarify this side effect reported in the animal model. See also in 2100 Italians will live more than 90 years - breaking latest news

The connection between amyloid beta and tau protein To date, research has focused in particular on finding therapies to counteract the accumulation of amyloid plaques that accumulate in the brain and suffocate neurons. However, some scientists have raised doubts about the amyloid model, suspecting that the culprit for Alzheimer’s disease would not be the formation of amyloid plaques, but the malfunctioning of the tau protein. Supporting this suspicion was initially the finding of a pathologist in 1991 who found amyloid plaques in both the brains of elderly people with Alzheimer’s disease and in people of the same age, who died without showing any symptoms of dementia. Starting from these clues, which were followed by others, another theory emerged, supported by new studies, according to which it would be first the malfunction of the tau proteinwhich has the task of eliminating potentially toxic substances inside the neurons, to trigger the neuronal death process of Alzheimer’s disease and the formation of amyloid plaques would be a consequence of this deficit.

The path being followed by testing therapies that also target the tau protein is interesting because we know from experimental models that amyloid beta expresses its toxicity through the phosphorylation of the tau protein, underlines Professor Padovani, who is also president-elect of Sin, the Italian society of Neurology. In the absence of tau protein, beta amyloid appears to be unable to express a neurodegenerative effect. However, it is true that up to 20-30% of cases there are forms of senile dementia very similar to Alzheimer’s disease in which only the presence of an alteration in the metabolism of the Tau protein is documented, in the absence of amyloid or with negligible accumulations of amyloid still explains in neurologist. The reason why the reduction of the tau protein reduces until the neurotoxic action of the amyloid beta is canceled in the experimental model not entirely clear, however the data point in that direction. The new drug that we are going to test could be useful in cases where there is an excess of phosphorylation of the tau protein. See also Russia tests Moskit anti-ship missiles in the Sea of ​​Japan

Could the disease be reversible? But can the disease be reversible? Is it possible to go back? It must be specified that the phosphorylation process is not an all or nothing – Padovani specifies – and at all times there are suffering neurons, neurons that are beyond recovery and also a number of vital neurons expressing their suffering through this process of phosphorylation of the tau protein. as if the neuron reduced its state of activity, even though it had not yet degenerated irreversibly. From this premise we can hypothesize that by treating a patient in a given moment we will not recover the lost or already marked neurons, but we will be able protect those neurons that would be lost without intervention. Some neurons could therefore start working again if the drugs that target the tau protein prove to be really effective, and a clinical improvement could occur, as has already been seen with some patients on anti-amyloid treatment.

We are facing a scenario in which anti-amyloid drugs (more easily administered and more tolerable drugs are being studied) and anti-tau could become a combined therapy. Clearly we will have to aim to get to less invasive treatments – concludes Padovani – because the practice of multiple intrarachis injections on a patient cannot be a widespread therapy. The hope of reaching subcutaneous, if not oral, treatments. Today we are still in a very experimental phase of therapies and no drug has so far tested a cure for Alzheimer’s.

The doctor Catherine Mummeryfirst author of the study said: “We will need more research to understand to what extent the drug can slow the progression of the physical symptoms of the disease and study the therapy in a larger patient population but the results are an important step forward.” in demonstrating that it is possible to target tau protein with a drug that acts on gene silencing to slow, or perhaps reverse, Alzheimer’s disease or, in the future, other diseases caused by the accumulation of tau protein.