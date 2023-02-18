Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

The first symptoms of Alzheimer’s could be linked to the alteration of myelin, a substance that surrounds the neurons, facilitating their…

The first symptoms that one suffers from Alzheimer’s could be related to the alteration of myelin, a substance that surrounds neurons, facilitating their communication. This is the finding of a recent Spanish study. It has long been known as NoIn the brain of patients affected by neurogenerative disease, the deposition of the amyloid protein and the death of neurons, located in the so-called gray matter, are observed. However, radiological examinations also show damage to the white matter, that part of the brain which is instead mainly made up of myelin, a substance that surrounds the neurons, facilitating their communication.

I study

A group of Spanish researchers brought together 387 elderly people who carried the ApoE4 genotype, the main genetic risk factor for the disease, or who had first-degree relatives who suffered from this disease. The participants ranged in age from 55 to 75 years. A non-causal choice, given that Alzheimer’s is the leading cause of neurological disability in people over the age of 65.

Alzheimer’s diagnosed in a 19-year-old student, he is the youngest patient in the world. He had trouble with his homework: that’s how they found out

The results

The results of the research, published in the journal Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy, revealed that people showing these risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease have cortical myelin alterations. Llesions that occur in the brain up to 10 years before the first symptoms appear. Before the memory problems start,” one of the researchers tells El Espanol newspaper.

What is myelin

These early lesions greatly affect neuronal functioning and brain circuits that control both memory and other higher cognitive functions. “The first lesions of the disease are the amyloid-beta protein aggregates, which in turn affect the cortical myelitis.” Myelin is a lipoprotein substance that surrounds nerve fibers. Cortical myelin changes could become a promising way to detect Alzheimer’s in its early stages.

The presence of cortical myelin was indirectly estimated in each of the individuals participating in the study with brain magnetic resonance images whose contrast was shown to be sensitive to myelin. “The group that had the most myelin alterations was the one that showed both risk factors,” says Cantero, director of the research.

Possible therapies

But cortical myelin changes aren’t yet another risk factor for Alzheimer’s. Yes, there is scientific evidence that people with the ApoE4 genotype and a family history develop the disease more frequently. Thus, changes in cortical myelin could be a very early marker of brain damage in people with these risk factors. “These people could benefit from cognitive stimulation programs or the noninvasive application of brain stimulation directed to regions of the cortex with myelin changes,” Cantero proposes.

Read the full article

on The Messenger