Alzheimer, the test that can predict the risk of developing the disease 20 years in advance – breaking latest news

Can you predict who will get Alzheimer’s disease and how badly? The demographic changes underway expose more and more people to the risk of falling ill with a more frequent pathology in an aging population. A study just published in Neurology by researchers at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York directed by Ellen Grober shows that by crossing the results of a neuropsychological testing called SOMI with i laboratory findings for Alzheimer’s markers of the cerebrospinal fluid (tau-phosphorylated proteins) and with the neuroimaging data of magnetic resonance and delta prositon tomography it is possible predict riskin people who are still cognitively normal.

Twenty years earlier More and more studies document memory problems and cognitive impairment in the so-called phase Alzheimer preclinico which is present up to 20 years even before the diagnosis of MCI, the mild cognitive impairment, i.e. mild cognitive impairment, commonly called pathological forgetfulness and considered by many to be the antechamber of Alzheimer's disease even if it is not always an obligatory step. Accumulating data indicate that some cognitively normal subjects are carriers of a mild baseline cognitive impairment. Already 11 years ago Heiko Braak of the Goethe University of Frankfurt has developed a staging of the progression of dementia indicating that the injuries that occur in the early stages are closer to the real pathological core that will lead to the disease than those of the advanced stages and therefore it is at the beginning that it is necessary to investigate to grasp the true essence of this disease.

Less hippocampus and more Tau Precisely for this reason the same authors of this study had already published another one on December 31, 2021 where, again with the SOMI test, they had seen that those with memory storage and memory recovery deficits have a hippocampusthe brain area of ​​memory, smaller and a greater amount of protein value compared to those with no (SOMI 0) or mild (SOMI 1) memory impairment.

FINNISH The test is based on the performance that can be evaluated with the previous FCSRT test (acronym for free and cued selective reminding, i.e. spontaneous or suggested recovery of memories), but it can also identify mild cognitive impairment.

0 : no impairment 1: mild impairment in memory retrieval

storage is maintained with normal recovery performance 2a: Moderate impairment in memory retrieval

doubles the decline rate of free recall

storage is conserved 2b: moderate impairment in recovery

memory retrieval on request inadequate 3: significant storage impairment consistent with dementia if dementia already diagnosed intellectual decline impairs performance of daily activities

SOMI assessment is also useful for clinical trials because, given that the goal of treatment is at least to slow cognitive decline, the inclusion of individuals more likely to have the disease may give a false impression about the effects of a treatment being used when the cognitive destiny is already sealed.

Double or triple risk In this latest study published in Neurology, the American authors provide the first demonstration that those who are cognitively normal but fall within the highest levels of the SOMI test are at greater risk of cognitive deterioration. By following 969 subjects with an average age of 69 and a half years for over 6 years (more than half were women: 59.6%) they saw that SOMI 1 and SOMI 2 subjects run an almost double risk compared to those without memory problems and in SOMI 2b and SOMI 3 the risk tripled. The finding is in line with their previous findings that among SOMI-1 individuals about 7 years before the onset of clinical dementia there is an initial acceleration of the decline in memory retrieval. In another study, they demonstrated that SOMI-2 subjects with moderate impairment of memory retrieval and intact memory still have an increased risk of progressing to dementia over 5 years. For those who instead fall back into stages 2b and 3 with impairment of memory storage it happens earlier: 2 and a half years.