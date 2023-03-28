Home Health Alzheimer, you can see the first signs from the eyes
Health

by admin
MeteoWeb

L’Alzheimer it can be ‘glimpsed’ from the eyes both before it manifests itself and in the full-blown phase. An American study, the first to have analyzed retinal and brain tissues donated by about ninety patients affected by the disease or other forms of dementia. It has identified changes in the retina and marked decreases in certain cells in people with cognitive decline. Taken to the hospital Cedars-Sinai Of The Angelsresearch – explained the author, Koronoyo Hamaoui“It is the first to have analyzed the impact of the disease on the molecular, cellular and structural profile of the retina. And his relationship with dementia”.

Samples taken from patients were compared with others obtained from healthy donors. Published in the magazineActa Neuropathologica‘, the research observed a marked increase in amyloid-beta protein and an 80% decline compared to normal in ‘microglial’ cells. The latter are responsible for the ‘repair’ of damaged tissues and cells, in particular they ‘clean up’ the accumulations of beta-amyloid protein in the brain and eyes. Furthermore, markers of inflammation have been identified in the retina in individuals with Alzheimer’s, but also with mild forms of cognitive decline.

