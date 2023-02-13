The gradual loss of cognitive abilities such as memory and psychomotor speed are a natural part of aging. However, several studies in the past have shown that it is possible to prevent cognitive decline through lifestyle improvements such as diet, exercise, quitting smoking and alcohol. But what if these improvements add up? And what impact do they specifically have on memory? This is what some scientists from Peking University (China) have tried to understand, when they analyzed the combined effects of 6 factors on memory decline on 30,000 people over a 10-year period. The discovery? Amazing.

A healthy lifestyle to fight Alzheimer’s: the study — “Effective strategies to protect against memory decline can benefit large numbers of older adults,” said Dr. Jianping Jia, a neurologist and professor at Beijing Capital Medical University. “Our results show that adherence to a combination of healthy lifestyle behaviors is associated with slower memory decline in older adultsincluding those genetically susceptible to memory decline.”

The researchers recruited 29,072 participants aged 60 and older with typical cognitive functions. Their mean age was 72.2 years and 51.5% were men. Genetic tests have shown that 20.43% of study participants carried the APOE ε4 gene, the strongest known risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers followed the participants at intervals over the next 10 years, in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Six factors of healthy lifestyle — Dr. Jia and colleagues then used American guidelines and the results of previous studies to define a healthy lifestyle, identifying 6 factors: See also Iron deficiency can put the heart at risk

A healthy diet – adherence to the recommended daily intake of at least 7 of the 12 suitable foods (fruit, vegetables, fish, meat, dairy products, salt, oil, eggs, cereals, legumes, nuts and tea).

– adherence to the recommended daily intake of at least 7 of the 12 suitable foods (fruit, vegetables, fish, meat, dairy products, salt, oil, eggs, cereals, legumes, nuts and tea). Regular exercise : At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week.

: At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week. Active social life (attending meetings or parties, visiting friends or relatives, traveling and chatting online) – at least twice a week.

(attending meetings or parties, visiting friends or relatives, traveling and chatting online) – at least twice a week. Active cognitive activity (writing, reading, playing cards, etc) – at least twice a week.

(writing, reading, playing cards, etc) – at least twice a week. No smoke: have smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes in their life or have quit for at least 3 years.

have smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes in their life or have quit for at least 3 years. No alcohol or drunk occasionally.

After ranking the participants according to the number of healthy lifestyle factors they followed, the researchers found that if all the participants’ average memory test scores decreased over the decade, those with more favorable lifestyles had higher memory test scores and viceversa.

Specifically, it turned out that a healthy diet had the strongest effect on memory, followed by cognition, regular exercise, an active social life, and never smoking or drinking.

Healthy lifestyle against genetic risk of Alzheimer’s — The APOE ε4 allele, present in 20.43% of study participants, correlates with earlier and more rapidly progressive memory decline and represents an important risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers noticed that a healthy lifestyle positively influenced memory in all participants, whether or not they carried the APOE ε4 allele. An important discovery because it would give hope to people with ε4.