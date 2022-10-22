“One drug is not enough to cure Alzheimer’s, you need a combination of drugs for such a complex disease. And the future will hold just that.” We’re getting there, second Giacomo Kochneurologist, director of the non-invasive brain stimulation laboratory of the Santa Lucia Foundation in Rome, on the stage of the Health Festival to talk about “Alzheimer’s: in search of a possible therapy”.
