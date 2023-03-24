We have long considered theAlzheimer as a disease related toaging. Yet rarely this form of dementia it is also found in youth. Instead, this is the case described last January by the team of Jia Jianpinga neurologist at Friendship Hospital and the National Clinical Center for Geriatric Diseases in Beijing on Journal of Alzheimer’s Diseaserelating to a probable diagnosis Alzheimer’s disease in a 19-year-old boy.

Juvenile Alzheimer’s: why we talk about a probable diagnosis

The term “probable” is not accidental, since the only way, currently, to confirm a diagnosis of this type is by visualizing amyloid plaques in the brain. And this is only possible by directly analyzing the brain of the patient after death. It confirms it Stefano Cappa, professor of neurology at the University Institute of Advanced Studies in Pavia: “The one described is an exceptionally precocious case. We usually talk about juvenile onset for the age group between 30 and 65 years. But the certain diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease occurs only at the pathological anatomy. This patient has positive biomarkers for the disease, but there’s always a margin of uncertainty, especially in a case like this.”

The study says the boy presented with memory deficits short-term symptoms that started two years earlier, along with other typical symptoms of dementia that forced him to leave his studies. To make the diagnosis, the patient underwent various neuropsychological tests which highlighted both short-term and long-term memory impairment. Volumetric MRI showed volume loss in the hippocampus area, which was later found to be atrophied. The PET-FDG instead showed an altered energy consumption in the areas of the brain important for the memorization and learning. The analysis of cerebrospinal fluid showed an abnormal concentration of p-tau 181, one of the biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s. The conclusions of the study therefore speak of “bilateral atrophy of the hippocampus and hypermetabolism in the bilateral temporal lobe”.

An exceptional case

In fact, cases of young patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s are already known, but the one described by Jianping represents a real record. However, adds Cappa, it is not possible to speak of early diagnosis, given that the patient already had i symptoms. “A diagnosis in such a young patient can have catastrophic consequences, given that there are still no truly effective therapies for this disease. But since the association of Alzheimer’s with age is firmly established, this is an exception to the norm. In this case, therefore, I do not foresee major implications for research in general, given that we are faced with an absolutely atypical situation”.

Research says that some cases of Alzheimer’s are due to the mutation of some genes, but these forms represent no more than 13% of cases. To verify a genetic predispositionJiamping’s team sequenced the boy’s genome, but found no disease-related mutations. And this, despite being an isolated case, could represent an interesting element for future research.

Alzheimer’s, a disease still in search of a cure

Today for the Alzheimer’s disease there is no cure. THE drugs currently available all aim to contain symptoms. The 19-year-old is currently being treated with experimental anti-amyloid drugs, monoclonal antibodies that should counteract the formation of plaques.

“At the moment we do not have resolutive therapies, research has concentrated efforts to modify the course of the disease, focusing on the removal of beta-amyloid”, continues Cappa. An approach that has also generated several criticisms, given the failures. “Apparently the most significant data are those of lecanemab, approved by the FDA and under evaluation by the EMA. The effects are modest, but since we are dealing with an inexorably progressive disease, even a progressive slowdown – adds the neurologist – can be effective and should be taken into consideration”. Despite rare cases such as the one described, Alzheimer’s remains an aging-related disease. “All diseases – concludes Cappa – have a range of typical age of onset, then early and late tails appear in the distribution. In this case we are at the extreme end of the early tail”.

