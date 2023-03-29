An eye test for Alzheimer’s. The first signs of this disease are visible in the eyes, which are a true reflection of our cognitive health. This is why a group of neurologists is developing an eye test capable of identifying the onset of Alzheimer’s as soon as possible, which affects 600,000 people in Italy alone. Estimates speak of an impressive increase in cases in the coming years.

Research carried out in the United States has sought to understand how the eye can help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms begin. The disease is now advanced when memory and behavior problems occur.

Eye exam for Alzheimer’s: in this way it will be possible to intervene on modifiable factors

Alzheimer’s disease begins in the brain decades before the first symptoms of memory loss. If doctors can identify the disease in its early stages, patients could make healthy lifestyle choices and control their modifiable risk factors, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

The researchers examined donated retinal and brain tissue from 86 people with varying degrees of mental decline. The experts then compared samples from donors with normal cognitive function to those with mild cognitive impairment and those with advanced Alzheimer’s disease. The results were published in the scientific journal Acta Neuropathologica.

From the retina you will be able to see the cognitive decline

The study found significant increases in beta-amyloid, a key marker of Alzheimer’s, in people with Alzheimer’s and early cognitive decline. Microglial cells decreased by 80% in those with cognitive impairment. These cells are responsible for repairing and maintaining other cells, including removing beta-amyloid from the brain and retina. The experts also found markers of inflammation, which are of great importance in identifying the progression of the disease. The findings were also evident in people with no or minimal cognitive symptoms, suggesting that these new eye tests may be well positioned to aid in early diagnosis.

Eye test for Alzheimer’s: mirror eyes of the brain

“Our study is the first to provide in-depth analyzes of the protein profiles and molecular, cellular and structural effects of Alzheimer’s disease in the human retina and how they correspond to changes in brain and cognitive function.” Maya Koronyo-Hamaoui is professor of neurosurgery and biomedical sciences at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, and lead author of the study. “These changes in the retina were related to changes in parts of the brain called the entorhinal and temporal cortices. It is a real hub for memory, navigation and the perception of time».

Develop increasingly precise imaging techniques

These findings could eventually lead to the development of imaging techniques that allow us to diagnose Alzheimer’s earlier and more accurately. In addition, we will be able to monitor its progression non-invasively by looking through the eye.

Eye test for Alzheimer’s: already 7 years ago a study had reached similar conclusions

A simple eye test to find out if you will get Alzheimer’s when you are still in the preclinical phase, ie between 10 and 15 years before the onset of dementia. The novelty, called by the experts in no uncertain terms revolutionary, is available on an experimental basis on 63 volunteers at risk of Alzheimer’s present at the Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (VALUE) di Seattle.

Participants were chosen because they were at risk of the disease or because they had a family history of Alzheimer’s disease or because they complained of memory impairment. Analyzing their retinas, these abnormal inclusions were visualized, which the researchers hypothesize are accumulations of amyloid peptide. Their health status will be followed over time to see if they actually get Alzheimer’s disease.

In this case, a routine examination already used by ophthalmologists is used

Through routine retinal exams, such as those that may be done by an ophthalmologist, researchers check for the presence of any ‘abnormal bodies’ in the retina. The tests are OCT – Computed Optical Tomography – and blue laser autofluorescence. Experts have confirmed that the presence of these abnormal bodies in the retina is directly proportional to the presence of amyloid protein in their brain.

Currently the only possibility of a preclinical diagnosis of the disease is the very expensive “PET-amyloid”. It is a brain imaging test which, precisely because of its cost, is reserved for high-risk people. That’s why experts have spoken of a real revolution in the preclinical diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. An inexpensive, easy-to-practice eye exam already in routine clinical use for retinal diseases.

Read also…