Alzheimer’s and dementia could be prevented with a very simple activity that we can all do at any time without drugs

A study has recently been published which, if confirmed by further scientific investigations, could make a small revolution in the prevention of Alzheimer’s. As we shall see, the solution proposed by the researchers would truly be within everyone’s reach. Furthermore, there would be no drugs.

Alzheimer’s disease, as we know, is a demeaning and terrible disease for the patient but also for the family that has to take care of their loved one. Unfortunately, the disease is growing rapidly and affects both physically and mentally. Precisely for this reason Research efforts are intensifying and university studies are multiplying both to identify a cure but also to better understand the mechanisms of the disease and thus be able to prevent it.

Alzheimer’s and dementia could be prevented thanks to breathing: here are the results of a new research

A study released on March 9 found out how a breathing technique could be go to reduce the risk of developing the disease. Research conducted by scientists at the University of Southern California’s (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, have shown how breathing exercises lead to a reduction in the amount of beta-amyloid in the blood.

Il Alzheimer’s disease is precisely associated with an accumulation of the protein beta amyloid outside the neurons. The type of specific correlation between this protein and the disease is not yet clear, but a concatenation between the two factors is certain. The American study involved a sample of 108 people. However, the type of breathing must have precise times and methods. The exercise was repeated for 20 minutes, twice a day. It is necessary inhale for 5 seconds and exhale for another 5. The chemical effects on the organism were found after no less than 4 weeks of practice.

The power of breathing

This is nothing new: breathing is good for you and in fact Hippocrates already stated that “pure air is the first food”. At the basis of many disciplines such as lo Yoga, Pilates, meditation there is the correct breathing. Sportsmen and anyone who practices sport at a competitive level he knows how much breathing is the basis of better performance. Not to mention the psychological benefits. Breathing helps to calm down, to overcome panic attacks or simply to calm the anxiety. Thanks to breathing we oxygenate the blood, improve concentration and cadence the movements.

What is Rebirthing?

Many times we don’t realize why breathing is automatic but we breathe badly, in a shallow way. In the seventies of the last century, always in Californiaone has been developed technique that takes up ancient disciplines, rebirthing. This method has proven itself effective in overcoming trauma and blocks on a psychological level.

Thanks to some particularly deep breathing exercises you want to get one complete oxygenation level celebrate. In this way we would unconsciously unblock blocked areas of our brain.

Breathing schools are growing in Italy and it is understandable when the latter affects many aspects of our well-being. Furthermore, if further studies confirmed the American discovery, breathing would assume further importance: Alzheimer’s and dementia could be prevented precisely through this practice.