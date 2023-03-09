It is estimated that over a lifetime one in three people develop a neurological disease, and it is estimated that in the last thirty years the number of deaths attributable to this cause has grown by 39%. But an eloquent example of the surge in neurological diseases that our country will have to face in the coming years is represented by the forecasts on the Alzheimer’s diseasedementia which today affects 600,000 people and whose incidence will go from 204,584 new cases per year in 2020 to 288,788 in 2040.

How to deal with this situation? A proposal comes from Country Found, a village on the outskirts of Monza that welcomes people with Alzheimer’s and gives them the opportunity to feel once again part of a system and a community. It is a revolutionary project, a real town with squares, streets, cinema, theatre, bar, hairdresser, shops, laboratories, vegetable garden and gardens, born in 2018 at the behest of the La Meridiana Cooperative.

It is necessary to offer cultural, playful and expressive initiatives to Alzheimer’s patients

«Combining the medical-scientific aspect of treatment with human and cultural relationships is a fundamental aspect so that we can increasingly improve the quality of life of sick people and those who work with them» he explains Robert Mauri, President of the La Meridiana Cooperative. “The long-term care facilities that welcome people with dementia or with complex neurovegetative pathologies, as well as offering adequate medical assistance, are called to field a wide and qualified range of non-pharmacological treatments, cultural, playful and expressive initiatives. Frailty must be assisted and taken care of, but at the same time valued. We need to abandon the stigma of the disease, get out of the clichés that generate loneliness and marginalization”.

Bringing attention to the topic of management of the therapeutic-assistance process of people with dementia and other neurodegenerative pathologies – still too fragmented and too often left to the responsibility of the patient’s family members – and on the impact that this management has on our Health System, is also among the priorities of the Roche Foundation, which together with the Cooperative La Meridiana organized an opportunity to meet and discuss to highlight the need to identify new guidelines that guide the renewal of assistance and make the process of taking care of people with neurodegenerative diseases more sustainable.

PNRR: total absence of services dedicated to severe disabilities due to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

Although, as he warns Mariapia Garavaglia, President of the Roche Foundation, there are many difficulties: «The issue of taking care of frailties is very close to my heart because it intersects various problems that concern the current situation of our national health system. Missions 5 and 6 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) they had created expectations, which I now allow myself to define as illusions, because the many loans made available are mainly intended for structures and not for the organization of innovative services, except for digitization. In particular, there is a total absence of services dedicated to severe disabilities due to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Statistics and sociology clearly indicate how taking charge of frailties will have to change, not only as pure professional preparation, but also with a qualified proposal of psychological attitudes towards frail people: gentleness, attention, patience. Not only personal and voluntary virtues, but therapeutic choices that can restore to patients the fullness of dignity that belongs to every human being, even in the deepest and most inscrutable suffering”.