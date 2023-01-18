According to some New Zealand scientists there is one thing we can do every day, for a few minutes, to prevent neurological diseases

Eugene Spagnuolo – Milano

There is no definitive cure (for now): but neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and the Alzheimer’s disease they are at the heart of the work of thousands of scientists around the world and not a day goes by without good news coming from a research laboratory. If not exactly the cure, big and small discoveries that can help us in prevention. An example of this is the study published a few days ago by New Zealand scientists on The Journal of Physiology: a daily habit that could prevent Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Which?

Six minutes a day to prevent Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s — According to researchers from the University of Otago (New Zealand) 6 minutes of vigorous exercise a day could ward off the risk of Alzheimer’s. Short periods of activity, but intense, cause it to increase the production of a protein essential for brain formation, learning and memory. A molecule that also appears to reduce the risk of other age-related neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s: the BDNF (Brain Derived Neutrophic Factor).

"BDNF has shown great promise in animal models, but so far pharmaceutical interventions have failed to safely harness its protective power in humans. We therefore considered the need to explore non-pharmacological approaches that preserve the brain's ability that humans can use to naturally increase BDNF to contribute to healthy aging," says lead study author Travis Gibbons.

BDNF: what it is and what it is for — BDNF is a protein that fuels neuroplasticity, ie the ability to build new connections and pathways in the brain and contributes to the survival of the brain cells themselves. Experiments on mice have shown that BDNF encourages memory formation and storage, enhances learning, and improves overall cognitive performance. This has meant that in recent years there has been a great interest of scholars of aging for this protein which has been discovered to increase with physical activity. How much? According to the New Zealand team a single 6-minute session of vigorous cycling could produce a four to fivefold increase in blood BDNF.

BDNF to prevent Alzheimer’s: the study — The finding is based on the analysis of 12 physically active participants (6 men and 6 women) aged 18 to 56 years. The increase in BDNF, according to the scientists could be due to an increase in the number of platelets (the smallest blood cells) which store large amounts of BDNF. The concentration of circulating platelets in the blood is strongly influenced by exercise, even more than it appears to be by fasting and light exercise such as 90 minutes of low-intensity cycling.

The scientists warn that further investigations will be needed to understand the mechanisms involved in this process. One hypothesis could be that during exercise the brain switches from metabolizing glucose (its main fuel) to lactate to ensure that the body's energy demands are met. And switching from consuming sugar to organic acid results in elevated levels of BDNF in the blood.

To better understand the effects of high-intensity exercise on BDNF scientists are also looking into it the effects of calorie restriction and moderate exercise on BDNF and cognitive benefits. “We are studying how fasting for longer periods, for example up to 3 days, affects BDNF. We’re curious if vigorous exercise at the start of a fast accelerates the beneficial effects of the fast. Fasting and exercise have rarely been studied together. But we think that fasting and exercise can be used together to optimize BDNF production in the human braino», conclude il professor Gibbons.