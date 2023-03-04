Recent studies underline the dangers of the abuse of some medicines and the risks associated with a terrible disease such as Alzheimer’s disease.

A link that worries researchers, who never cease to warn against do-it-yourself and self-medication, unfortunately widespread phenomena in recent times.

It is a fact that the medical progress has made significant progress. Research has made it possible to develop new treatments and medicines capable of saving human lives even in cases that once seemed already destined for certain death. But progress often seems to come with a double face. On the one hand it pushes us forward by making life easier for human beings. But on the other hand it seems to seriously endanger the very human life that it would like to make flourish. Just think of the ever more devastating military armaments, pollution or the excessive use of social networks.

And there too medicine it does not seem to be spared from the ambiguity of progress. The reverse of the medal in this field is represented precisely by thedrug abuse.

Antibiotic abuse and risk of Alzheimer’s: the discovery of researchers

What worries researchers most, from this point of view, is theexcessive, as well as unregulated, intake of antibiotics. In the opinion of some experts like Davi Patersonhonorary professor at the University of Queensland School of Medicine, by 2050 la resistance to antibiotics (or AMR) could affect even more than cancer.

Precisely for this reason, Prof. Paterson, who runs the network called “Advance-ID,” coordinates more than sixty hospitals in fifteen countries. The Advance-ID network also collaborates with pharmaceutical companies for the development of new antibiotics and to develop rapid disease prevention and diagnosis strategies.

Antibiotic resistance isn’t the only thing experts are concerned about. Another source of alarm is the correlation between the abuse of the same antibiotics and theincrease the chances of getting Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s disease (or disease).as you know, is that degenerative dementia which most frightens the elderly population. At present it represents the most common form of degenerative dementia, which gradually becomes more and more disabling. Alzheimer’s disease tends to begin in the presenile age, i.e. after the age of 65. It was first described by the German psychiatrist and neuropathologist in 1906 Aloysius Alzehimerfrom which the disease takes its name.

Alzheimer’s disease, older people with antibiotics are more at risk

One of the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease is difficulty remembering recent events. A difficulty that is often accompanied by other symptoms such as depression, sudden changes in mood, aphasia and disorientation. Thus the patient begins to no longer be able to take care of himself and isolates himself not only from society but also from his own family.

They are still missing well-defined explanations of the causes of Alzheimer’s disease. It appears to be connected to amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary clumps detected in the brain. But the cause is still rather dubious. And despite countless studies and clinical trials we are still well far from developing an effective remedy which allows to stop and even reverse the course of the disease. Certain risk factors would appear to have been identified in some genes involved. But they are also in the viewfinder trauma, hypertension and depression. A few weeks ago the news arrived of the diagnosis of the youngest person ever recorded in the history of this disease. This is a 19-year-old young man from Beijing.

Alzheimer’s, why it is important to make an early diagnosis

As recalled by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, to date the only way to make one definite diagnosis of Alzheimer’s dementia is to do it post mortem. Only after the patient’s death is it possible to identify the amyloid plaques in the brain through the‘autopsy. And this means, explains the ISS, that “Only a possible or probable diagnosis of Alzheimer’s can be made during the course of the disease.”

A fact that however does not prevent doctors from relying on the many tests and arrangements to exclude diseases with similar symptoms. Among these cards to play are the blood, urine and spinal fluid tests. There is also the possibility of subjecting patients to gods neuropsychological tests and brain CT. Is crucial diagnose the disease early to allow doctors to intervene to treat some symptoms. Not to mention the fact that the patient can still make decisions about his own future.

Overuse of antibiotics: according to researchers, the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease increases

Recently a research seems to have shown that i patients affected by Alzheimer’s disease they would present one different microbial composition. A figure that emerged from the comparison between the microbial composition of Alzheimer’s patients and that of two other groups of patients, one with slight cognitive impairment and the other made up of people without cognitive impairment of any kind. The study, carried out by the California University of San Diego, made use of the metagenomic technology. This is a technology used in the analysis of samples of cerebrospinal fluid and feces of the groups involved in the investigation.

The research revealed one growth of bacteria associated with the iinflammation in the cerebrospinal fluid of people with Alzheimer’s disease. After this discovery, the researchers would have deepened the study by analyzing the data from beyond 47 thousand people through a health insurance database. A deepening that allowed them to identify a cThe relationship between antibiotic abuse and an increased chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease. A similar study was conducted, at an experimental level, also on mice.

The conclusion of the authors of the research, therefore, is that a Prolonged use of high doses of antibiotics could increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. However, the researchers point out that this correlation by no means proves that antibiotics are the cause of the disease. The study shows precisely only a correlation between Alzheimer’s disease and antibiotics, in addition to the influence of the latter on our intestines. The test results would then reinforce the belief that there is one close link between gut microbiota and brain health. A thesis already supported by several doctors who for years have been studying another disorder that often affects language and behavior, namely autism.

Alzheimer’s and drugs: avoid self-medication and do-it-yourself

So it will be before taking any medication essential to consult your doctor. To have an adequate diagnosis and correct drug prescriptions, also in terms of quantity. Indispensable then avoid DIY and self-medicationphenomena that have unfortunately spread in recent years.

Finally, we remind you that in Italy there are several support associations. To bring together and coordinate all the local associations there is the Italian Alzheimer Federation. You can also contact number “Pronto Alzheimer” on 02 80 97 67. You can also contact Alzheimer United Rome or with Airalzhthe Italian Alzheimer’s Research Association Onlus.