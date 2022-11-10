Alzheimer’s, a blood test could reveal the onset of the disease years before symptoms occur. This is suggested by a study by Central University, North Carolina, USA. The technique being tested would represent a breakthrough in the identification of chemicals related to cognitive impairment.

And this kind of innovative testing could ensure that at-risk patients can undergo drug therapy or make lifestyle changes earlier.

Alzheire, the discovery on the blood test

The latest discovery comes from tests that have identified two “rogue” proteins in the brains of people with mild cognitive impairment. Proteins occur in plasma, the yellowish liquid that carries the cells of the blood throughout the body. These biomarkers could be detected with a simple blood test rather than with other invasive and expensive techniques. Currently, PET scans (positron emission tomography) or lumbar spinal punctures are required for the clinical diagnosis of dementia (ADRD).

Early diagnosis

Central University Professor Bin Xu said, ‘Our work offers a new avenue for developing diagnostic tools for Alzheimer’s. This could help doctors to intervene promptly ». Early diagnosis could be an advantage in addressing the disease, with timely interventions before significant neurological damage occurs.