Alzheimer's: Common infections affect cognitive performance

Alzheimer's: Common infections affect cognitive performance

A new study has found that signs of common infections are associated with poor performance on tests of global cognitive function. The evidence comes from a study that evaluated 575 adults, ages 41 to 97, for blood levels of antibodies to five common pathogens and responses to cognitive tests.

21 APR – Elderly or middle-aged people who have high levels of antibodies to common viruses such as Herpes simplex and cytomegalovirus, have poor performance in cognitive tests that evaluate various aspects, from orientation to understanding, from memory to attention.

This is the conclusion reached by a study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia by a team of researchers from the worst performing Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The study team examined the levels of antibodies against five common pathogens, Herpes simplex 1, cytomegalovirus, Varicella zoster virus and Epstein-Barr virus, as well as the parasite Toxoplasma gondii, in 575 adults aged 41 to 97 years. recruited within the Epidemiologic Catchment Area Study.

Participants provided blood samples and underwent cognitive tests and the Mini-Mental State Examination, an exam that evaluates orientation, attention, word comprehension, memory and visual perception.

Elevated levels of antibodies, both to H. simplex virus 1 and to cytomegalovirus, were individually associated with overall cognition tests.

“The idea that common infections may contribute to cognitive decline and possibly Alzheimer’s risk was once fringed and remains controversial, but by virtue of findings like these in this study, it is starting to gain more attention from the scientific community. concludes senior author Adam Spira, a professor in the Bloomberg School’s Department of Mental Health.

Source: Alzheimer’s & Dementia 2023

April 21, 2023
