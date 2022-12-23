Researchers recently made an incredible discovery regarding the prevention of Alzheimer’s, here’s how it can be prevented!

An unusual result to say the least, above all because it concerns a drink usually viewed with suspicion by many.

The most complex and serious diseases are obviously always the object of study by researchers. Unfortunately, in fact, for pathologies such asAlzheimer to date there is no definitive cure, but much can be done in a preventive perspective.

Precisely in this regard, the experts, with a recent study, have discovered that a good way to counteract the onset of this pathology is to take a very special drink – as well as particularly loved in the world. Let’s see what it is and how it affects our brain.

Prevention of Alzheimer’s, which is the drink with incredible capabilities

To date, unfortunately, neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s have not yet found a definitive cure, despite the fact that there are many preventive therapies used that can delay its manifestation. Right in preventive perspectivea recent study has shown that there is a drink capable of counteracting the mechanism that triggers this pathology.

It’s about the beer, one of the most loved drinks in the world but often viewed with suspicion because it is alcoholic. The study was conducted by researchers fromBicocca University of Milanwho found the key to hops inhibit the aggregation of beta-amyloid proteinsusually associated with the onset of the disease.

Therefore, since it is this particular beer ingredient that has antioxidant effects and, therefore, benefits for our brain, the researchers also specified that the best quality is the Tettnang hopswhich is usually used for the production of many types of lagers and lighter ales.

Obviously with this study the experts they are not claiming that drinking beer is a cure for neurodegenerative diseasesas in the case of Alzheimer’s, but that a regular intake of these compounds can undoubtedly contribute to prevention and that they can be the key to future studies on this very serious pathology – unfortunately characterized by a progressive loss of memory – such as formulation of nutraceuticals or preventive drugs.