Alzheimer’s dementia: How to make your home safe for those with dementia

Alzheimer Research Initiative e. V

Düsseldorf (ots)

Around two thirds of all people with Alzheimer’s are cared for at home by relatives. Dangerous situations cannot always be avoided, because Alzheimer’s disease leads to a declining memory, a deterioration in everyday skills and orientation, and often an increasing urge to move. It is therefore advisable to adapt the home to the needs of the sick person to avoid injuries.

The non-profit Alzheimer Research Initiative eV (AFI) gives tips on this in their guide “Living with the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s”. The free guide can be ordered from the Alzheimer Research Initiative eV, Kreuzstr. 34, 40210 Dusseldorf; Telephone number 0211 – 86 20 66 0; Website: www.alzheimer-forschung.de/leben-mit-alzheimer/

Enabling safe movement at home

People with Alzheimer’s should have enough space in their home to move around safely and independently. Tripping hazards such as high carpets or electric cables on the floor should be avoided. Safety on stairs can be increased by marking the steps with wide yellow tape or by adding an extra handrail.

In the bathroom, rubber mats or anti-slip strips in the shower or bathtub prevent falls, as do grab bars on the wall. A chair or stool in the shower provides additional security. By marking the taps – red for hot, blue for cold – and reducing the hot water temperature, scalding can be prevented. A raised toilet seat can make going to the toilet easier.

The following applies to the kitchen: Knives, scissors and other utensils that could be dangerous should be locked away. Pot and pan handles can be rotated to the rear of the stove when in use. A smoke detector and fire extinguisher provide additional protection.

Deal with the tendency to run down correctly

A common behavior of people with Alzheimer’s dementia is running away or running. In doing so, the ill seem to set out aimlessly – in their own reality, however, they often have a concrete goal: their parents’ house, their old job or the school of their long-grown children. The problem: people are usually completely disoriented and cannot find their way home on their own, even in familiar surroundings.

To protect the sick, relatives can use tools such as childproof door handles or alarm mats that emit a signal when leaving the apartment. A trick that is also used in care facilities is optical camouflage of the exit door – for example, with the image of a bookshelf. In your own home, a curtain in front of the front door can also protect you from going out. It is important that those affected never have the feeling of being locked up at home.

In addition, it always makes sense to put a name tag and the contact details of relatives in the clothing of people who tend to walk there.

Adjust measures again and again

There is no “one course” for Alzheimer’s. In fact, symptoms and behavior are expressed in a highly individual way. However, one thing is the same for everyone: the cognitive disorders increase over time and it becomes increasingly difficult for those affected to find their way in life. Someone who can still eat with a fork without any problems may at some point have forgotten what the fork is actually there for.

Relatives should therefore always be aware of changes, especially whether symptoms are worsening or new ones appear – and whether this may pose risks that require adjustments at home.

If there is a degree of care, the costs of so-called measures to improve the living environment can be subsidized by the care insurance. Up to 4,000 euros are then available for each measure.

Free photo material

https://ots.de/Qerf8M

Learn more about Alzheimer’s disease

www.alzheimer-forschung.de/alzheimer

About the Alzheimer Research Initiative eV

The Alzheimer Research Initiative eV (AFI) is a non-profit association that bears the donation certificate of the German Donations Council eV. Since 1995, the AFI has been using donations to support research projects by dedicated Alzheimer’s researchers and provides free information material to the public. To date, the AFI has supported 360 research activities with 14.5 million euros and distributed over 925,000 guides and brochures. Those interested and those affected can find detailed information about Alzheimer’s disease at www.alzheimer-forschung.de and request educational material. Information on the work of the association and all donation options can also be found on the website. The AFI ambassador is the journalist and sports presenter Okka Gundel.

Original content from: Alzheimer Research Initiative e. V., transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

