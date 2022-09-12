MILAN – Researchers from the Besta Institute in Milan and Mario Negri in Bergamo have identified a molecule that could save from Alzheimer’s. “Milan and Lombardy – comments the president of the Lombardy Region – are, once again, the protagonists of a study that, in perspective, could avoid the production of the protein responsible for the disease of this disease”.

The molecule is in fact able to avoid the accumulation of beta amyloid plaques in the brain of animal models. Thanks to the discovery, new scenarios for the treatment of the disease are opened. Compared to other therapeutic approaches, the costs could be lower both for the production of the molecule and for the administration.

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia in old age and still incurable.

“We hope – continues the governor Attilio Fontana – that soon we can move from the study to the production of the drug to defeat, once and for all, this disease which, unfortunately, affects our elderly more and more. To the researchers of ‘Besta’ and ‘Mario Negri’, scientific excellences of our region, I offer my compliments and those of all Lombardy for this exceptional discovery. Lombardy Region supports and will continue to support research “.

THE SATISFACTION OF THE RESEARCH ASSESSOR

Great satisfaction was also expressed by the regional councilor for Research and Innovation who underlined precisely how the Region has established “a Three-year Strategic Program for Research which moves resources for 1.5 billion euros, in addition to the European funds for research amounting to 2 billion euros, double compared to the previous programming “.

The study was published in the journal ‘Nature Molecular Psychiatry’.