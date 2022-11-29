Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 600,000 people in Italy and, due to the aging of the population, it is estimated that by 2050 more than 130 million individuals worldwide could be affected.

Although progress is being made in terms of research at the moment there is no cure for Alzheimer’s. The available drugs aim above all to slow down the cognitive decline of patients and to reduce some behavioral disorders.

Alzheimer’s, how to support research in view of Christmas

Thus, after the charity campaign concerning calluna heather seedlings last October, “Non ti scordar di te” is back, with which Coop – since 2016 – has promoted various initiatives in the area with the aim of raising funds for Airalzh and scientific research.

From 2 to 15 December, with the arrival of Christmas, it will be possible to buy a cyclamen in all Coop supermarkets and hypermarkets in Italy. For each seedling, €1 will be donated to support Airalzh (Italian Alzheimer’s Research Association), the only association that promotes and supports medical-scientific research on Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia at a national level. The main objectives of Airalzh are to contribute to the identification of risk factors, the improvement of techniques for early diagnosis and the identification of new targets for therapeutic interventions, with the aim of raise levels of careimprove the quality of life of patients and raise public awareness of the disease.

Buying even just one cyclamen seedling, therefore, you can give your contribution to research, but also hope for over 3 million people including patients, family members and caregivers.

What is meant by dementia

Airalzh reminds us on its site that the term “dementia” is used to describe various diseases that involve the progressive alteration of some functions: memory, thought, reasoning, language, orientation, personality and behaviour. The severity of these diseases is such that they interfere with daily life.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60% of all cases. It is a degenerative process that progressively affects the brain cells, causing that set of symptoms known as “dementia”, ie the progressive and global decline of cognitive functions and the deterioration of personality and social life.

Contrary to what is believed, the disease does not only affect elderly people: cases of early Alzheimer’s, in fact, are reported among subjects aged from the 30s or 60s.