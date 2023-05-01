Alzheimer’s disease, molecular alterations in astrocytes affect the brain

A team of researchers from the Neuroscience Institute of the National Research Council of Padua and Pisa (Cnr-In) and the Department of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Padua studied the alterations of intracellular signals in Alzheimer’s disease, a pathology neurodegenerative disease – still incurable today – which affects over 50 million people worldwide.

Alzheimer’s is characterized by progressive brain atrophy with memory loss and cognitive problems and, in most patients, occurs in sporadic form. Only in 5% of cases is it familial, i.e. caused by hereditary genetic mutations.

For this research, published on Nature Communications, mouse models have been used which retain some typical characteristics of the hereditary forms of the disease. “We know that animals with this type of genetic mutation show memory defects,” explains Micaela Zonta, Cnr-In researcher and author of the study. “Research to date has mainly focused on dysfunctions affecting neurons, but numerous studies have highlighted the importance of astrocytes, cells that interact continuously and dynamically with neurons for proper brain functioning. In our project we have detected a reduction in the activation of astrocytes in the cerebral cortex responsible for receiving sensory stimuli: this astrocyte defect compromises neuronal synaptic plasticity, a phenomenon which underlies memory and learning processes. We then explored sensory memory capacity in these animals, revealing that they are unable to retain memory of the recognition of an object perceived with tactile exploration.

The research also delves into the mechanism that underlies the reduction in astrocyte signaling, demonstrating that this deficit is caused by the decrease of a particular protein. “We induced the production of the STIM1 protein in astrocytes, obtaining the complete reactivation of their signal and the recovery of synaptic plasticity. This result is important because it proposes a new mechanism on which to act to counteract the progression of cognitive symptoms. In pathologies of the nervous system, focusing attention on all brain cells with an integrated approach could lead to the development of new therapeutic strategies and the identification of new potential biomarkers, in order to obtain an early diagnosis that allows intervention in the early stages of the disease”, concludes Zonta.