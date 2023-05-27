Alzheimer’s disease resilient over ninety-year-olds

While similar in brain characteristics to Alzheimer’s patients, those over 90 are less prone to features that indicate functional decline in the brain, such as memory and thought processing. This is what emerges from a US study published by the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.
The evidence emerged from the analysis of the autopsies of 102 cognitively normal individuals who died at an average age of 97.6 years. The research team also took into account scores on cognitive tests administered 2 to 12 months before death. The mean age of the participants at the time of the last visit was 97.1 years.
“Our results indicate that those over 90 are less susceptible to other types of neurodegenerative changes such as Lewy body disease,” Biswas points out.
These findings are part of the 90+ Study, a longitudinal study of aging and dementia that began in 2003 on the older population, the fastest growing age group in the US. With over two thousand participants, it is one of the largest studies of its kind and has so far produced significant results on cognitive function, health and lifestyle habits of the elderly.
Source: Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease 2023
