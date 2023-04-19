Home » Alzheimer’s: Does a new drug bring hope?
Baierbrunn (ots)

Hope is high: A new drug can delay the progression of Alzheimer’s. A turning point? The current edition of health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” clears up. 1.2 million people in Germany live with the disease, in 2050 there will be almost two million. In one study, the drug showed Lecanemab now effective: After 18 months, Alzheimer’s sufferers who received the drug performed better in memory tests than those who received a dummy drug. The toxic protein waste in the brain tissue was also reduced.

Just slowed down, not stopped

The problem: The loss of memory or orientation skills still progresses, just a little more slowly. There is another difficulty: “Even if the drug is available from us, it is only suitable for a small group of patients”says Professor Stefan Teipel from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases in Rostock.

These are people who have already received a diagnosis but have only noticed a few mental limitations so far. Also the simultaneous use with other drugs may rule out treatment with lecanemab. The European Medicines Agency has been examining approval since the beginning of the year.

Anyone can prevent

To date, it has not been clarified in detail how Alzheimer’s develops – but in order to reduce the risk of developing the disease, a healthy lifestyle help: hearing and blood pressure have it checked regularly Movement stay, for sufficient Sleep worry and worry eat healthy. Studies have shown that people who eat healthily do better in memory tests than those who eat unhealthily. And too much alcohol also worsens memory performance.

