Alzheimer’s, Europe patchy for patient care

Having Alzheimer’s in Italy or Greece is not the same, and even more so it is not like having it in Romania. Because if the disease does not change – no more than the variability observed from person to person – healthcare systems change and society changes, and consequently the treatments and assistance that patients are able to receive, and the life they are able to lead. live. The situation in Europe is quite variable from country to country, with some – Italy is among them – performing better than others, but not in all fields.

Alzheimer’s: the report on the state of care in Europe

The third edition of the relationship European Dementia Monitor by Alzheimer Europe (an organization that brings together various national associations) which took into consideration ten macro areas on which to evaluate research and social assistance policies in different nations. Among the points examined, in addition to the items that monitor the availability and accessibility of health care services, are the reimbursement of drugs and treatments, the availability of clinical trials, the recognition of legal rights, including employment rights, participation in initiatives to support the fight against dementia and research projects, as well as the ratification of human rights treaties and the allocation of funds and implementation of anti-dementia policies. Each macro-area in turn contains a handful of subcategories on which to evaluate the performance and status of individual countries, such as the type of treatments and services reimbursed, participation in various international collaborations or the availability of flexible work.

A very variable panorama in Europe

The results show that Europe – where yes they matter around 10 million people with the disease – that in all countries there is still work to be done, they reiterate from Alzheimer Europe. The variability is so high that the general ranking is only partially able to tell how far the countries are from each other when it comes to attention towards people with Alzheimer’s. But it is a good starting point to analyze the general picture. Thus, for example, it turns out that overall Italy does not perform badly in terms of assistance and policies to support Alzheimer’s (it scores almost 70% in the total ranking), even if worse than Holland, Scotland and the Czech Republic, the countries with the greatest amount of policies dementia-friendly, write the authors of the report (the score for the Netherlands, at the top of the ranking, is almost 78%). Those that are struggling the most are Romania, Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

“There is still a clear East/West divide in Europe, with most countries in Western and Northern Europe scoring significantly higher than those in Eastern Europe,” he summarized. Jean Georges, Executive Director of Alzheimer Europe – As a rule, countries with national dementia strategies have performed better. It is therefore time for all European countries, and especially those in Eastern Europe, to recognize dementia as a national priority and develop national anti-dementia strategies.”

The situation in Italy

The situation within individual countries can also be very different depending on the factors considered. For example, it turns out that what drives our country’s position – as Georges explained – is above all participation in international collaborations, the recognition of legal rights and the recognition of the importance of strategies to support dementia, judged overall to be good or very good. We are doing worse with regards to the availability of assistance services, judged to be largely insufficient, and not so well with regards to the financing of services for people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, in some cases entirely at the expense of the sick and of those who assist them.

