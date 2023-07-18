Alzheimer’s, experimental drug slows disease progression

July 17, 2023 6:15 pm

The results of the phase III clinical trial have been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association

The monoclonal antibody

The drug is a monoclonal antibody that helps remove beta-amyloid, the protein that underlies the disease’s hallmark plaques.

The experimentation

Called “Trailblazer-Alz 2,” the trial involved more than 1,700 patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s who received the drug or a placebo. After about a year and a half, the disease had progressed more slowly in patients treated with donanemab: about 35% in people with earlier forms and 22.3% if all patients were considered. Data translates into a slowdown of 4.36 months. In addition, about half of the patients treated with the new drug had no clinical worsening for at least a year, compared with 29% of the patients who received the placebo.

“Inauguration of a new era of therapy”

The results of the trial, already partially anticipated in May, come just a few days after the full approval by the FDA of lecanemab, a drug with a mechanism of action similar to donanemab. An editorial that appeared in the same issue of the journal reads: “These drugs herald a new era in Alzheimer’s disease therapy.” However, some issues remain to be resolved, for example the extent of the clinical benefits in relation to the risks of the treatments. “Accurate and timely diagnosis, thoughtful discussion of individualized risks and benefits, and an emphasis on chronic care management have never been more important,” the authors of the article write.

