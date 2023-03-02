A new study alerts us to the abuse of some medicines and the risks associated with it, such as the possible danger of increasing the evolution of a serious disease such as Alzheimer’s.

Medical science has made great strides over the years. Continuous studies have allowed man to develop treatments and medicines capable of saving lives in even extreme cases. However, progress often seems to resemble a two-sided coin. While on the one hand it keeps us going and facilitates human life, on the other hand it sometimes seems to put us at risk. As in the case of technology and the unregulated use of social networks or industries and the pollution that leads to the problems so much discussed today. Even medicine, it seems, hides a risky side and this is precisely the case with the abuse of some medicines.

One of the things that currently most worries researchers is precisely related to the exaggerated and uncontrolled intake of antibiotics. According to Davi Paterson, an honorary professor at the University of Queensland School of Medicine, some experts have alleged that antibiotic resistance, or AMR, could affect more than cancer by 2050.

And that is why Professor Paterson, as director of a network called “Advance-ID”, coordinates over sixty hospitals in fifteen countries. Advance-ID works with pharmaceutical companies to develop new antibiotics and strategies to prevent and diagnose diseases quickly.

But there is another study of concern and it is not related to antibiotic resistance. Researchers are concerned about the correlation between drug abuse and an increased chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease or degenerative dementia that frightens older people

It is today the most common form of degenerative dementia that becomes progressively more and more disabling. Basically, it has its onset mostly in presenile age, i.e. after the age of sixty-five. It was first described by the German psychiatrist and neuropathologist Aloysius Alzehimer in 1906.from which it takes its name.

Among the early symptoms there is the one that shows difficulty in the ability to remember the most recent events. Often followed by depression with sudden mood changes, disorientation and aphasia. Aphasia is the loss of speech production and understanding of language. The patient tends to no longer be able to take care of himself and to isolate himself from society as well as from the family itself.

There are still no well-defined explanations for the causes of the disease. But apparently it could be linked to amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary clumps found in the brain. The cause of the above remains uncertain at the moment. Over time, hundreds of studies and clinical trials have been conducted for one treatment. Nothing really effective has yet been developed that allows it to stop its progress or is able to reverse it. Among some risk factors there would appear to be genes involved. But also trauma, depression or hypertension.

A few weeks ago the sad news of the early diagnosis of a 19-year-old Pekingese boy. The youngest victim ever recorded in history.

The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, because it is important that it is early

According to the National Institute of Health: “Today the only way to make a certain diagnosis of Alzheimer’s dementia is through the identification of amyloid plaques in brain tissue, which is only possible with an autopsy after the patient’s death. This means that only one possible or probable diagnosis of Alzheimer’s can be made during the course of the disease.”

Despite this, doctors have many tests available to rule out diseases with similar symptoms. Including blood, urine and spinal fluid tests. Furthermore, patients can be subjected to neuropsychological tests and brain CT scans. There early diagnosis it is fundamental because it allows doctors to intervene by treating some symptoms and the patient is still able to plan and decide for his future.

The abuse of antibiotics in the crosshairs of researchers: it could increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease

Apparently a recent discovery according to which patients suffering from the disease would have a different microbial composition. Discovery made after comparing the microbial composition of patients with two other groups of patients. One with mild cognitive impairment and the other from people without any cognitive impairment. This study, conducted by the University of California at San Diego, uses metagenomic technology. The technology was used precisely to analyze samples of cerebrospinal fluid and feces of the aforementioned categories.

Research has shown an increase of inflammation-related bacteria in the cerebrospinal fluid of victims of the disease. Following this discovery, the same researchers delved into a health insurance database, analyzing the data of more than 47,000 people. Following this insight they would have been able to link antibiotic abuse to an increased chance of developing the disease. A similar study was carried out experimentally on mice.

The gut-brain axis, the gut microbiota affects our brain

According to the authors of the research, therefore, prolonged use of high doses of antibiotics could increase the risk. However, they are keen to specify that it is not proof that antibiotics cause the disease. The study would only underline a correlation and the influence of antibiotics on our intestines. Furthermore the result of the tests would increase the conviction of the strong link that exists between the intestinal microbiota and the health of our brain. This thesis has already been affirmed by other doctors who have been studying for years another condition that often involves language and behavior: autism.

It is therefore always good to consult our doctor before taking any medication. This allows for an appropriate diagnosis to be made and the right medications to be prescribed in the correct quantities. Avoid self-medication which has unfortunately spread wrongly in recent years.

We conclude by reminding you that there are numerous support associations on national soil. The Alzheimer Italia Federation brings together and coordinates all the local ones. Their “Pronto Alzheimer” number is on 02 80 97 67. You can contact Alzheimer Uniti Roma or Airalzh, the Italian Association for Alzheimer’s Research Onlus.

