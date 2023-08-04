Alzheimer’s, good hopes with the experimental vaccine: it improves behavior

Japanese researchers are developing an experimental vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease that can reduce inflammation in the brain and improve behavior.

A new vaccine is under development that aims to tackle inflamed brain cells linked to Alzheimer’s disease. The goal is ambitious: to prevent or modify the course of the disease. An important preliminary research presented at the congress of theAmerican Heart Association 2023what if you have Boston dal July 31st to August 3rdwhere the latest scientific advances and discoveries in the cardiovascular field are illustrated.

This important milestone was achieved thanks to the Japanese researcherswho have demonstrated the effectiveness of an experimental vaccine in addressing this complex neurodegenerative disease. According to laboratory studies, the vaccine is able to reduce beta-amyloid plaques and inflammation in the brain, as well as improve patient behavior. If the vaccine proves to be effective, it could pave the way for new preventive and therapeutic approaches and have a significant impact on the lives of millions of people around the world.

A step forward against Alzheimer’s

The research team of Juntendo University Graduate School of Medicine in Tokyoled by Dr Chieh-Lun Hsiao of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine and Biology of the Universityused a preparation designed for eliminate senescent cells expressing the senescence-associated glycoprotein, known as SAGP. Significant benefits have been seen, such as a reduction in beta-amyloid deposits in the cerebral cortex, which plays a crucial role in language, attention and problem solving.

A new hope to stop Alzheimer's and to prevent it

Experts believe that this reduction may positively affect disease progression. Furthermore, the investigational vaccine has been shown to also reduce biomarkers associated withbrain inflammation, confirming its potential to counteract this condition in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s. Finally, it was observed a behavioral improvement in patients, suggesting a possible benefit in symptom management.

However, it is important to note that up until now these results have only been obtained in the laboratory. They will be needed further studies to demonstrate its safety and efficacy in humans as well. Clinical trials will be essential to evaluate the potential of this vaccine in prevention. “Alzheimer’s currently accounts for 50% – 70% of dementia cases worldwide. Testing our innovative vaccine in mice offers a potential way to prevent or modify the disease. The future challenge will be to obtain similar results in humans” declared the professor Hsiao.

