It happens that you are almost unable to converse, of not finding the right words, of approaching the wrong way and having to change your habits. Family members of people with dementia know this well. Who, at a certain point in the disease, find themselves facing these difficulties and managing disarming situations. Like, some of them say, of a parent who still remembers how to play the piano but not the faces of their children, or of someone who, returning with his mind to the time when he worked, gets caught up in the anxiety of not reaching time in the office.