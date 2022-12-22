A group of Italian scientists has discovered that one of the ingredients in beer could prove useful in preventing Alzheimer’s. Incredible, yet…

Eugene Spagnuolo – Milano

The secret to the Alzheimer’s prevention? Strange, but true, it could be found in the bitter taste of the beer: to say it is a research carried out by an Italian university. But what exactly is it about?

Alzheimer’s disease: what it is — Alzheimer’s is a debilitating neurodegenerative disease, often characterized by memory loss and personality changes in the elderly. Part of the difficulty in treatment is the time lag between the onset of the disease and the onset of symptoms, even years later: this means that irreversible damage to the nervous system occurs before you even realize you have the illness. Consequently, preventive and therapeutic strategies that can intervene before the onset of symptoms are of increasing interest. Among these, in fact, there is an Italian discovery that concerns… beer.

A possible therapy against Alzheimer’s in beer: the study — A group of researchers at the Bicocca University of Milan guessed that the compounds of hops, a key component of the beer aroma, could be useful as a basis for nutraceuticals able to fight the development of Alzheimer’s: the chemical substances extracted from hop flowers seem to inhibit the aggregation of proteins beta-amyloid, associated with the disease.

To identify these valuable compounds, the team of scientists characterized the extracts of 4 common hop varieties using a method similar to that of the brewing process. During testing, they found that the extracts had antioxidant properties and could prevent amyloid-beta proteins from aggregating in human nerve cells. The most effective extract is that of Tettnang hops, found in many types of lagers and ales lighter. When separated into fractions, the part containing a high level of polyphenols showed potent aggregation-inhibiting and antibiotic activity. Not only that: it has also promoted certain processes that allow the body to eliminate neurotoxic proteins. “With our study we have identified several natural compounds, mostly polyphenols, contained in hops capable of counteracting the formation of toxic aggregates of beta-amyloid protein, an early biochemical event at the basis of the onset of Alzheimer’s disease”, explains the Gazzetta il doctor Alessandro Palmioli, researcher at the Department of Biotechnology and Biosciences of the University of Milan Bicocca. “The preventive aspect is fundamental in this type of pathology, which to date has no effective therapies, and whose symptoms appear only many years after the occurrence of the triggering biochemical events”. See also Candies with this taste are very good for your health

But beware: this does not mean that drinking beer represents a cure for one of the most complex neurodegenerative diseases. Even if in the future, scientists do not exclude that a particularly hoppy drink could have a preventive function: “Our study has not yet investigated this aspect”, continues Palmioli. “But for several years our research has been aimed at identifying bioactive compounds obtained from edible sources, this allows us to state that the identified compounds are common to many foods and medicinal plants. The habitual supply of these compounds, for example with the diet, could certainly contribute to the early prevention of neurodegenerative processes”.

Even before beer, the Italian researchers are thinking about how to exploit this unprecedented superpower of hops: “The information collected”, concludes the scientist “could be actively exploited in the future for the formulation of nutraceuticals or for the rational design of new drugs for preventive”.

References — The research of Italian scientists, published by ACS Chemical Neuroscience is titled: Prevention of Alzheimer’s disease through natural compounds: cellular, in vitro and in vivo dissection of the multitarget activity of hops (Humulus lupulus L.) and it’s signed by Alessandro Palmioli (pictured), Valeria Mazzoni, Ada De Luigi, Chiara Bruzzone, Gessica Sala, Laura Colombo, Chiara Bazzini, Chiara Paola Zoia, Mariagiovanna Inserra, Mario Salmona, Ivano De Noni, Carlo Ferrarese, Luisa Diomede and Cristina Airoldi.