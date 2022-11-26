TRENTO. «The age at which new patients approach our facility is getting lower and lower. If once eighty-year-olds arrived at the Alzheimer Center, today we see fifty and sixty-year-olds more and more frequently». The warning of Giorgia Caldini, nurse and coordinator of the Trento Alzheimer Center, sounds like an alarm and an invitation not to take neurological health lightly even at a relatively young age. The Alzheimer Center of Trento turns twenty and celebrates this anniversary with a series of information events.

Two days, Friday 2 and Saturday 3 December, in which citizens are invited to get in touch with the Centre’s activities. «The reason for this lowering of the age in which the symptoms of Alzheimer’s emerge is not clear – Caldini explained – it could also simply be the emergence of a phenomenon that has always been there, but which was once kept hidden. Unfortunately it happens that such early cases have a rapid deterioration.

In the two days of the twentieth anniversary, there will be space not only for awareness raising, but also for the expression of the Center’s patients themselves: «On Friday, in the auditorium of the Bonporti Conservatory, the guests will perform a musical written by themselves together with their music teacher Paolo Baccarini – underlined Caldini – Music has enormous therapeutic potential for people with Alzheimer’s. It does not need to be explained, it simply reaches people with its beauty and gives a few moments of well-being to the person affected by this type of pathology”.







The composition of this piece of music dates back to last year, yet the memory of the melody remained in the memory of the guests: “A year later, a lady remembered perfectly the music she had listened to a year earlier, it was surprising,” said Caldini. The students of the Bresadola middle school will contribute to this immersion in music, also involved by Maestro Paolo Baccarini in a path that has led to the composition of musical pieces aimed at people who need help.

The highlight will come on Saturday with the performance of the musician Albert Hera: «He is a master of musical improvisation, we liked to underline in this way how even the families of people with Alzheimer’s often find themselves having to improvise activities, strategies, to improve the quality of life of their loved one», suggests Caldini.

In the twenty years since its foundation on November 20, 2002, about 350 people have used the services of the Trento Alzheimer Center. The facility has the capacity to accommodate 23 people and has around 40 individual projects active. The staff is made up of 11 people: a nurse (the Caldini coordinator), seven social and health workers, two educators and a physiotherapist. It makes use of the specialist contribution of a psychologist and a music therapist as external consultants.