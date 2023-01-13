Home Health Alzheimer’s is prevented (also) with six minutes of intense exercise
Alzheimer’s is prevented (also) with six minutes of intense exercise

We hear it repeated over and over again that regular exercise is essential for staying healthy. But would we have ever expected to read that just six minutes of high-intensity physical activity could concretely contribute to delaying the onset of neurodegenerative diseases?

This is the result of a study just published in the Journal of Physiology: according to the authors, a few minutes of physical activity would in fact significantly increase the blood concentration of a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF)a precious health ally for our neurons.

See also  Candida auris, the symptoms of the killer fungus and how to treat it

