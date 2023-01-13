We hear it repeated over and over again that regular exercise is essential for staying healthy. But would we have ever expected to read that just six minutes of high-intensity physical activity could concretely contribute to delaying the onset of neurodegenerative diseases?

This is the result of a study just published in the Journal of Physiology: according to the authors, a few minutes of physical activity would in fact significantly increase the blood concentration of a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF)a precious health ally for our neurons.