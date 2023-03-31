This is suggested by a new theory formulated by a Canadian research team, according to which Alzheimer’s is a disorder of the immune system.

Scientists have been focusing their efforts on research for years a cure for Alzheimer’s, a much feared form of dementia because it progressively kills nerve cells, especially in those areas of the brain that regulate learning and memory processes. The road traveled so far has attempted to prevent the formation of the so-called beta-amyloid plaques that characterize the disease, but unfortunately no truly effective drug or therapy has yet emerged from these approaches. This has highlighted the need to rethink the mechanisms that trigger the disease, as an absolute priority for understanding the causes and therefore identifying alternative molecular pathways leading to the formulation of new hypotheses on the role of beta-amyloid protein in Alzheimer’s disease.

One new theory, in particular, appears to harmonize multiple divergent hypotheses into a single explanation, proposing Alzheimer’s as an autoimmune disease. “Based on our last 30 years of research, we no longer think of Alzheimer’s as a disease of the brain alone. Rather, we believe Alzheimer’s is primarily an immune system disorder within the brain – explains a The Conversation Donald Weaver, professor of chemistry and director of the Krembil Research Institute of the University of Toronto, Canada – . The immune system is a set of cells and molecules which work in harmony to help heal wounds and protect against foreign agents. When a person trips and falls, the immune system helps repair damaged tissue. When someone experiences a viral or bacterial infection, the immune system helps in the fight against these microbial invadersi”.

“These exact same processes – continues the expert – are present in the brain. When there is a head injury, the brain’s immune system kicks in to help repair. When bacteria are present in the brain, the immune system is there to fight back”.

Six minutes of vigorous physical activity stimulates a crucial substance for the brain

Alzheimer’s as an autoimmune disease

According to Professor Weaver, who together with colleagues detailed the theory in an article published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, beta-amyloid would not be an abnormally produced protein, but a molecule that is normally part of the brain’s immune system. “When brain trauma occurs or when bacteria are present in the brain, amyloid-beta is a major contributor to the brain’s immune response. And this is where the problem begins – needs Weaver – . Because of the striking similarities between the fat molecules that make up both the membranes of bacteria and the membranes of brain cells, amyloid-beta cannot distinguish between invading bacteria and host brain cellsand mistakenly attacks the very brain cells it is supposed to protect”.

This would lead to a chronic and progressive loss of brain cell function, eventually culminating in dementia, all because”Our body’s immune system cannot distinguish between bacteria and brain cells”.

In several other autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, where autoantibodies play a crucial role in disease development, steroid-based therapies may be effective. But, in the case of Alzheimer’s, researchers believe they may not work. “The brain is a very special and distinctive organ, recognized as the most complex structure in the Universe – highlights Weaver – . In our model of Alzheimer’s, amyloid-beta helps protect and strengthen our immune system, but unfortunately it also plays a central role in the autoimmune process which we believe can lead to the development of Alzheimer’s”. In this sense, concludes the expert, even if the drugs used conventionally in the treatment of autoimmune diseases will not be useful against Alzheimer’s, “we strongly believe that targeting other immune regulatory pathways in the brain will lead us to new and effective therapeutic approaches for the disease”.