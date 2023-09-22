Alzheimer’s: never too early, never too late for prevention

The rapid and inexorable growth of dementia cases in the world also concerns our country, where 2.3 million cases are expected by 2050, an increase of 56% compared to the current prevalence which is estimated at one and a half million patients, of of which 720 thousand from Alzheimer’s. Faced with these figures, which describe a global health emergency, it is surprising that there is little commitment towards prevention which, according to scientific studies, would allow us to delay the onset, slow down the progression or even avoid 40% of cases of dementia. Therefore, 55 million cases, with patients worldwide destined to reach 139 million by 2025. For this reason, risk reduction is at the center of the World Alzheimer’s Report 2023, entitled “Reducing the risk of dementia: never too early, never too late”, presented on the occasion of the XXX World Alzheimer’s Day.

The report contains the interventions of around 90 high-profile researchers, healthcare professionals, politicians, people living with dementia and healthcare professionals, and a final decalogue with advice for effective risk reduction. «The decision to address the topic of prevention also from a practical point of view comes from the observation, even by the leading specialists, of the little commitment to combating dementia by acting on modifiable risk factors despite the robust evidence” explains Paola Barbarino, managing director of Alzheimer’s disease international Adi, the world federation of civil society associations, whose Italian member is the Alzheimer Federation Italy.

When good will isn’t enough

There are twelve risk factors to act on: smoking, physical activity, alcohol, pollution, head trauma, social isolation, low educational level, obesity, hypertension, diabetes, depression and hearing problems. «From the list it is easy to deduce» comments Barbarino «that some of these are the responsibility of the individual, called to actively change their lifestyle in line with the indications, while others require interventions at a government level or on a larger scale. We are talking about the promotion of education, in particular of women who are denied education in many areas of the world and this means condemning them to avoidable cognitive decline; therefore, the reduction of exposure to pollution, since more and more studies show its association with the onset of dementia.” According to a survey by the Guardian (just take a look at the map), 98% of Europeans breathe polluted air with levels of fine particulate matter that exceed the WHO limits and two thirds live in areas where these levels are even double those recommended. As for Italy, the Guardian’s investigation highlights that a third of the residents of the Po Valley and the areas north of the Po breathe air where particulate matter has quadrupled compared to the threshold values.

Paola Barbarino, CEO of Alzheimer’s disease international Adi

Common risk factors

Furthermore, some of these risk factors are common to other non-communicable diseases and are therefore already the subject of rather extensive communication campaigns. «The most peculiar risk factors of dementia, however, are those that are least talked about and on which there would be a lot of work to be done at a government level” comments Barbarino, referring to education, sociality, depression and pollution. «Civil society and associations are fundamental in everything, they carry out a great job of communication and information, but it is important to turn to governments, who have decision-making power on this but still ignore these aspects fearful of the costs of possible intervention measures. Incidence estimates should instead push towards action.” Also because dementia is everywhere in the world and countries, like Italy, where the care of family members is the responsibility of individuals, there could also be a shortage of qualified caregivers. «Dementia is a problem for everyone, even rich countries, as emerged at the G7 Health Summit in Nagasaki last May» says Barbarino. As for caregivers, there is the question of skills: «Like Adi, we are receiving many requests for accreditation for the training of caregivers» confirms Paola Barbarino, invited to speak in the Senate at the press conference, promoted by the parliamentary intergroup Alzheimer and neurosciences, where we also returned to talking about costs, estimated at around 15.6 billion euros per year, 80% of which are borne directly by patients and their families. Countries are thinking about what to do, the current model is not sustainable.

Work on the environment

Every three seconds someone develops dementia. It should also be remembered that there will not be residential care for everyone, patients will have to live in their own home for as long as possible (life after diagnosis was the subject of the Adi 2022 report). This is why it is important to adapt public spaces and services, making them “dementia friendly”, which is also a way to create awareness in those who do not yet have cognitive problems, promoting prevention.

There is a lot to do even after the diagnosis

Currently, an estimated 55 million people worldwide live with a neurological condition, which two-thirds of people still mistakenly believe is a normal part of aging. On the other hand, the Most forms of dementia are degenerative conditions, meaning they get worse over time and the progress of the condition is usually irreversible. Point IV of the Adi decalogue states: «Risk reduction doesn’t end with diagnosis: people with dementia can make healthy lifestyle changes to slow the progression of the disease». Barbarino comments: «However, when the diagnosis arrives, families often find themselves alone, patients distraught, however it is important to know that there are still many things that can be done and that years often pass before the cognitive decline becomes significant. Just as we provide important tools to those with a physical disability so that they can live their lives to the fullest, so those with dementia should be provided with context and environments for a dignified life. Instead, there is often isolation and stigma, our worst enemy. The 2024 report will be dedicated to this, an update of the 2019 one, because there is every sign that the pandemic has made things worse».

The financing of the national dementia plan

«In Italy, we are moving, there is a lot of dialogue between institutions and associations, with common language and objectives» comments Paola Barbarino, considering the dynamics that she knows well in the various countries. In Italy, the economic allocation of 15 million euros over three years for the National Dementia Plan, foreseen by the 2021 budget law, will run out in the coming months. «The work started thanks to these funds must not be interrupted and for this reason we ask with force the Government to guarantee new ones. There is still a lot to do not only in the field of timely diagnosis and post-diagnostic support, but also with regards to intervention on risk factors” states in a note the Italian Alzheimer Federation, whose president Katia Pinto: «Politics must implement concrete actions to improve the quality of life of those who live with this condition. But we can all do our part to help people with dementia and build a more inclusive society.”

Scientific societies also join the appeal, such as the Italian Association of Psychogeriatrics Aip, the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care Simg, the Italian Society of Neurology Sin and the Dementia Association Sindem, which underline how up to 60% of these resources were used to hire staff with neuropsychological skills in the Centers for Cognitive Disorders and Dementia and the remainder for the implementation of projects and initiatives that must not be interrupted. They hope that «the Budget Law being discussed in Parliament will include a refinancing of the Fund for Alzheimer’s and Dementia and also, for the first time, financing for the update of the National Dementia Plan. It is essential that the largest public health activity ever conducted in Italy on the topic of dementia continues in the interests of the thousands of patients, families and social and healthcare workers involved.”

This evening many institutional buildings will be dyed purple, the color of forget-me-not, «as a sign of closeness to the many Italian patients suffering from Alzheimer’s and their families, and as a sign of institutional closeness to the many doctors and researchers as a sign of closeness to the many Italian patients suffering from Alzheimer’s and their families, and as a sign of institutional closeness to the many doctors and researchers” announced Senator Beatrice Lorenzin and the Honorable Annarita Patriarca, presidents of the Parliamentary Alzheimer and Neurosciences intergroup.

