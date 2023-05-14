Alzheimer’s: New drug targets tau protein

The first tests of a new drug that targets the tau protein, the accumulation of which is for many the cause of Alzheimer’s disease, have been successful: but the research is only just beginning.

For the first time in the world, a genetic therapy against Alzheimer’s has been tested capable of lowering the levels of the tau protein, for now on a small number of patients but with excellent results. The role of tau and beta-amyloid proteins is, to tell the truth, still the subject of discussion: according to some scholars their accumulation in the brain tissue would be the cause of the disease, while according to others it would be a consequence, even if the former is currently the most accredited hypothesis. The study, published in Nature Medicine, tested a drug capable of silencing the gene that codes for tau, preventing it from transforming into the protein.

Phase 1 trials. The tests were conducted between 2017 and 2020 on a sample of 46 patients, with an average age of 66, who were injected with three doses of a drug called BIIB080, an antisense oligonucleotide that manages to prevent RNA to produce a protein. The results were compared with those of a control group who had taken a placebo: the drug was well tolerated, and none had serious side effects.

The first drug against tau. The trials are only just beginning, and more trials will be needed to confirm the efficacy and safety of the treatment. However, it is important to note that it is the first time that a drug capable of targeting the tau protein has been developed: the two drugs approved so far by the FDA, aducanumab and lecanemab, focus instead on the accumulation of amyloid plaques.