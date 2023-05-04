Alzheimer’s: New remedy for dementia discovered – with side effects – Health

Von

Werner Bartens

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. In this respect, reports on the first steps towards successful Alzheimer’s therapy are always received with great expectations. However, it is uncertain whether and when these will be fulfilled, even if the current phase III study by the pharmaceutical manufacturer Eli Lilly gives hope. In a Press release, the US group has preliminary data on his Alzheimer’s antibody donanemab, which suggest the drug’s clinical efficacy.