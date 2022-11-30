Home Health Alzheimer’s, positive data for vaccine candidate: tests continue
Health

Alzheimer’s, positive data for vaccine candidate: tests continue

by admin
Alzheimer’s, positive data for vaccine candidate: tests continue

Swiss biopharmaceutical company Ac Immune announces positive data for Aci-35,030, an Alzheimer’s vaccine candidate that could pave the way for a promising strategy for the prevention and treatment of neurological disease. The product is the first in a new family of vaccines targeting the phosphorylated form of the Tau protein (pTau) and, based on “excellent performance” in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials, Ac Immune will continue development of the experimental vaccine together with Janssen, a pharmaceutical company of the US giant Johnson & Johnson. Interim results from the Phase 1b/2a study were presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) 2022 conference in San Francisco.

“The selection of Aci-35.030 for further development is a significant step in this ongoing collaboration” with Janssen, says Ac Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer. “Early clinical trials – he reports – have shown that Aci-35.030 is generally well tolerated and induces specific activity against pathological forms of Tau, including the neurotoxic pTau and its aggregated version ePhf (enriched paired helical filaments), both closely implicated in Alzheimer’s disease.The excellent performance of Aci-35.030 in study participants, about 65 years old on average, opens potentially promising avenues for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s, which could have important societal impact. of Janssen for contributing valuable knowledge, expertise and resources to support this collaboration.”

The data illustrated at the Californian meeting indicate that “treatment with Aci-35.030 rapidly leads to strong and long-lasting induction of specific antibodies for the pathological forms of Tau”, reads a note. “Looking to 2023 – Pfeifer underlines – Ac Immune will have three candidate vaccines in phase 2″, which highlights “the company’s position as a leader in active vaccination against neurodegenerative diseases”.

You may also like

Sports and Mental Health: Can Exercise Cure Depression?

the works for the Itaer gym have been...

Children’s health and digital: the education that serves...

A pathway for patients with cholangiocarcinoma

Alzheimer’s, positive data for vaccine candidate: tests continue

Football coaches and doctors, to win the match...

Smi: “Community houses are not the resolution of...

Alzheimer, the drug that slows the course of...

In the South, 66% of students do not...

Conventional medicine. The haemorrhage of union members continues....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy