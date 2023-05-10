Alzheimer’s: spirulina algae improves cognitive function

An Iranian study published in Phytotherapy Research analyzed the effects of spirulina intake on cognitive function and metabolic parameters of patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. L’Arthrospira platensiscommonly known as spirulinais a cyanobacterium rich in beneficial active ingredients, including proteins, B vitamins, chlorophyll, carotenoids and bioactive compounds with antioxidant activity.

The research took into consideration theinflammation as a possible trigger of or involved in the development of Alzheimer’s. Chronic inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease are associated with an increased risk of dementia, and research is exploring whether inflammation could be a cause or consequence of that risk. Spirulina has been identified as a possible solution to reduce overall inflammation.

The study involved 60 Alzheimer’s disease patients, who were randomly assigned to receive either 500 mg of spirulina or a placebo twice daily for 12 weeks. Before and after the intervention, the patients’ cognition was assessed through the minimum score of the mental state examination (MMSE), and blood samples were taken to determine the metabolic markers.

The results of the study showed significant benefits in the group of patients who took spirulina compared to the placebo group. A significant improvement in MMSE score was observed in the spirulina group, along with a reduction in C-reactive protein sensitivity (hs-CRP), fasting glucose, insulin and insulin resistance. Additionally, there was an increase in insulin sensitivity in the spirulina-treated group.



