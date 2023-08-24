Alzheimer’s, studying a language reduces the risk by 20 percent

Learning a new language could reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s by 20%. To support it, just one study published in the journal ‘Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience’.

The benefits of games and trainings

The new study reveals that middle-aged people who attend training courses have a 19% lower risk of dementia five years later. It is well known that logic games, crossword puzzles or even some video games can help protect against diseases such as Alzheimer’s. But new research suggests that learning a new language or acquiring new skills could have similar benefits.

Bilingualism protects against cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s by Tina Simoniello May 21, 2023

The study on 282 thousand volunteers aged 40 to 69 years

For the purposes of the study, the researchers analyzed data from 282,000 British volunteers, aged between 40 and 69, and followed them for seven years. Participants were given an individual risk score for dementia based on their DNA and stated whether they had attended adult education classes. During the study, they were subjected to a series of psychological and cognitive tests, such as tests of reaction and memory. Over the course of the study, 1.1% developed dementia.

The results

The analysis revealed that participants who attended adult education classes at the start of the study had a 19% lower risk of developing dementia than those who didn’t. These people maintained their fluid intelligence, or the ability to learn, evaluate, and deal with new situations, and nonverbal reasoning, or the ability to solve problems presented in diagram or picture form, better than those not in class.

Preventing dementia by ‘training’ the brain: how important lifestyles are by Irma D’Aria 14 July 2022

Doctor Hikaru Takeuchi, lead author of the study from Tohoku University in Japan, said: ‘Here we demonstrate that people who attend adult education classes have a lower risk of developing dementia five years later.’ The co-author, Dr Ryuta KawashimaHe added: ‘One possibility is that engaging in intellectual activities has positive results on the nervous system, which in turn could prevent dementia.’ The researchers called for more studies to confirm any protective effect of adult education.

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

