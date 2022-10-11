Women get Alzheimer’s more than men, this is well established. But why? A question of enzymes seems to be at the origin of the “discrimination” that the pathology among the most studied of recent times has placed in the eyes of scholars, who are committed to completing research on mice to answer the question. “Excessive activity of the USP11 enzyme in females determines their greater susceptibility to the tau protein in Alzheimer’s disease,” explain the Case Western Reserve University researchers, who lead David Kang. The study was published in the journal Cell.

Epicenter Chromosome X

It is, in fact, the experiments on mice (we are therefore in the initial phase) and on human brain tissue that reveal the mechanism that could explain the sex-based differences in Alzheimer’s, including why females are more vulnerable. What is it about? Experts have verified that in females the brain shows greater expression than in males of an enzyme linked to the X chromosome (one of the two human sex-determining chromosomes) called ubiquitin-specific peptidase 11 (USP11), resulting in greater accumulation. of the protein tau, responsible for the plaques that accumulate with the disease.

The disposal of damaged proteins

To clarify, ubiquitin is a small regulatory protein whose job is to transport damaged proteins to the proteasome, a large cellular ‘machinery’ capable of destroying them. In Alzheimer’s, however, the system does not seem to work properly. Aggregates of tau and ubiquitin accumulate in neurons and come to obstruct the complex itself.

“Our study sets a framework for identifying other X chromosome-related factors that might confer increased susceptibility to taupathy in women,” explains co-author David Kang. The term taupathie defines some protein-related neurodegenerative diseases that present an abnormal metabolism of the tau protein, which, in fact, accumulates by interfering with normal neuronal functions (especially cognitive).

Women twice as at risk as men

The data is eloquent: women get Alzheimer’s about twice as many as men. A possible explanation for this increased vulnerability would therefore be that women show higher deposition of tau protein in the brain. Because the process of eliminating excess tau begins with the addition of ubiquitin to the tau protein. Since dysfunction of this process can lead to abnormal accumulation of tau, Kang and the co-senior author of the study Jung-A Woo they looked for increased activity of the enzyme systems that add or remove the ubiquitin tag. And they found that both female mice and same-sex humans naturally express higher levels of the USP11 enzyme in their brains than males, and that this is linked to brain tau pathology in females, but not males.

The intervention with drugs

The results obtained led the researchers to believe that “the excessive activity of the enzyme USP11 in females determines their greater susceptibility to tau pathology in Alzheimer’s disease”, confirm the researchers, who at the same time warn: “The experiment on mice it may not fully capture the sexual differences in tau pathology seen in humans. “

What does this study teach? “In terms of implications, the good news is that USP11 is an enzyme, and enzymes can traditionally be inhibited pharmacologically,” Kang points out. “Our hope is to develop a drug that works this way, with the aim of protecting the women with a higher risk of getting Alzheimer’s “.