Alzheimer’s, the American FDA gives full approval to a drug that slows down the disease

La Food and Drug Administration americana gave full approvalfor the first time, to a drug that slows down, albeit moderately, the progression of Alzheimer’s.

Formerly the US regulatory agency had indulged in the drugwhose trade name is Leqembi (Lecanemab monoclonal antibody), an accelerated approval path based on its ability to reduce amyloid clots in the brain, a hallmark of the disease.

Subsequent data showed that the drug was able to slow cognitive and functional decline by 27% in 18 months. The drug, which must be administered intravenously every two weeks, is aimed at patients who are in the early stage of Alzheimer’s.

The FDA also said it asked the company that makes the drug to include a warning that Leqembi and other members of this new class of anti-amyloid drugs can cause brain swelling and hemorrhage.

