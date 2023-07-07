Alzheimer’s, the American FDA gives full approval to a drug that slows down the disease

La Food and Drug Administration americana gave full approvalfor the first time, to a drug that slows down, albeit moderately, the progression of Alzheimer’s.

Hopes from a new drug against Alzheimer’s. Slows down the progression of the disease by a third by Valentina Arcovio 04 May 2023

Formerly the US regulatory agency had indulged in the drugwhose trade name is Leqembi (Lecanemab monoclonal antibody), an accelerated approval path based on its ability to reduce amyloid clots in the brain, a hallmark of the disease.

Subsequent data showed that the drug was able to slow cognitive and functional decline by 27% in 18 months. The drug, which must be administered intravenously every two weeks, is aimed at patients who are in the early stage of Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s, disappointment new drugs: anti-amyloid monoclonals damage the brain by Valentina Arcovio 19 April 2023

The FDA also said it asked the company that makes the drug to include a warning that Leqembi and other members of this new class of anti-amyloid drugs can cause brain swelling and hemorrhage.

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

