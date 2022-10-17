Alzheimer’s, the early symptoms that herald the arrival of the disease. All the details

On 21 September every year, the World Day ofAlzheimer. What are the 10 alarm bells that announce the arrival of this disease? There are more than 200 thousand cases every year. According to some estimates, today’s numbers could even double in the next 20 years. Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease and there are no effective treatments, but only medicines that can bring benefits, albeit minimal, both on a cognitive and behavioral level, as reported Pazienti.it.

L’Alzheimer

The disease leads to an overall decline in functions which include the ability to relate to others, sometimes also deteriorating the personality of those affected by this pathology. There is no certain cure for Alzheimer’s and there is also no way to prevent the disease. However, it can be taken and recognized early if you notice certain symptoms.

The most common symptoms

Below we see the list of the 10 most common symptoms of Alzheimer’s, drawn up by theAlzheimer’s Association of the United States. The first symptom is memory loss, after frequent episodes one can begin to suspect the presence of a serious pathology. The second symptom consists of problems in expressing oneself: we often forget the words to say or are replaced with others that have nothing to do with the context. The third symptom is space-time orientation: you can start by forgetting the way home, until you no longer know what day it is and where you are. Qurto symptom: Problems with daily activities. Fifth symptom: impaired judgment. Sixth symptom: having difficulty doing basic operations, even writing your name.

Other symptoms

Seventh symptom: changed personality: for example, a quiet person can turn into an aggressive one. Eighth symptom: change of place of objects. Ninth symptom: apathy, no longer finding incentives to leave the house or pursue the hobbies you like. Tenth symptom: strange behavior and moodiness. These symptoms, if detected in time, could prompt family members to carry out the necessary investigations.