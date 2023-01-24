Home Health Alzheimer’s, the first warning signs (not to be confused with age-related changes)
Alzheimer’s, the first warning signs (not to be confused with age-related changes)

Alzheimer’s, the first warning signs (not to be confused with age-related changes)

Dementia and memory loss that affects everyday life are not typical of normal aging and deserve to be brought to the attention of a physician. In general, the earliest and most obvious symptom of Alzheimer’s is the significant one memory loss which manifests itself, especially at the onset, with difficulty remembering recent events. They can then appear speech disorders e dDifficulty naming objects, impoverishment of speech up to the loss of correct expression of thoughts. Another common symptom the spatial and temporal disorientation. They are also frequent personality changes, suspiciousness of people accused of stealing things and bull’s mood changes. Some difficulties are actually to be considered as a typical age-related change while other behaviors could represent alarm bells that should not be underestimated. Here’s how to orient yourself thanks to the advice of the Alzheimer Center IRCCS Centro San Giovanni di Dio Fatebenefratelli of Brescia

