The cure for Alzheimer’s may be found in the mitochondria. In recent years, research on neurodegenerative diseases and dementias has highlighted the central role of these organelles that are found in our cells and supply them with energy.

Evolutionists believe that in the beginning they were independent bacteria but that, it is not known how, about 1.5 billion years ago they holed up in the cells of eukaryotes, thus becoming crucial in the evolution of life on earth.